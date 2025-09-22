Tom Holland suffers head injury on Spider-Man set, filming paused

This outing comes on the heels of Holland's mild concussion during a stunt, reportedly sustained on September 19 at Leavesden Studios in Watford, about 20 miles outside London. According to reports, he was rushed to the hospital and has been advised to take a few days off from filming to recover. His father, Dominic Holland, confirmed that Holland would be away from the Spider-Man set 'for a while,' giving the actor time to rest before returning to the highly anticipated production set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026. Variety reports that no one else was hurt in the incident, which has temporarily halted filming on Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Sony executives, producing the film alongside Marvel Studios, are said to be meeting to plan the next steps.