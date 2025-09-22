Tom Holland suffers head injury on Spider-Man set, filming paused

The actor has recovered, and was seen at an event with Zendaya
Tom Holland made a public appearance just one day after sustaining a mild concussion on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The 29-year-old actor was spotted out and about in London on Saturday, September 20, accompanied by his fiancée and co-star Zendaya. The couple visited Christie’s auction house, giving fans a glimpse of the private pair enjoying a fun outing together.
Over the weekend, Holland took on the role of quizmaster at a Posh Pub Quiz event for The Brothers Trust, the charity he runs with his parents and three brothers: Sam, Harry, and Paddy Holland. While Holland handled hosting duties with his signature charm, Zendaya stepped in as a supportive co-host. Spider-Man co-star Jacob Batalon also joined the fun, adding to the mini superhero reunion, and photos shared by attendees captured the energy and camaraderie of the event.
This outing comes on the heels of Holland's mild concussion during a stunt, reportedly sustained on September 19 at Leavesden Studios in Watford, about 20 miles outside London. According to reports, he was rushed to the hospital and has been advised to take a few days off from filming to recover. His father, Dominic Holland, confirmed that Holland would be away from the Spider-Man set 'for a while,' giving the actor time to rest before returning to the highly anticipated production set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026. Variety reports that no one else was hurt in the incident, which has temporarily halted filming on Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Sony executives, producing the film alongside Marvel Studios, are said to be meeting to plan the next steps.
Despite the scare, his spirits seemed high, and seeing the actor and Zendaya supporting each other while also giving back to charity highlights the couple’s grounded nature amidst Hollywood glitz. Fans can breathe a sigh of relief seeing the duo together and healthy, ready to swing back into action—both on screen and off.
