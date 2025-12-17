Low-quality leaked footage hints at a darker story and a mysterious rival for Peter Parker
Dubai: Disney is in a pickle and dealing with a rough 24 hours. After two separate leaks of theater-only teasers for Avengers: Doomsday, now Spider-Man: Brand New Day has joined the party with its own leaked trailer making the rounds on social media.
The recording quality is terrible, and in this age of AI people are skeptical, but insiders are confirming it appears to be legitimate and the recording is being wiped out from the internet proving its legitimacy. The unfinished trailer was apparently recorded from a private screener site where recording is absolutely forbidden. While the visuals are barely visible, the audio is mostly clear enough to make out what's happening.
The biggest surprise? Sadie Sink's character now appears to be a villain in the film, or at least a rival to Peter Parker. This has thrown fans for a complete loop, as most theories had her playing a hero or love interest.
Fans have pieced together the audio, though transcriptions vary. Based on what's circulating, the trailer includes Parker reintroducing himself and explaining that he made everyone forget who he was. Sink's character responds with a threat, warning Spider-Man not to get in her way or it won't just be his friends who him.
The trailer also features dialogue suggesting spider life cycles and rebirth, plus appearances from Professor Bruce Banner, The Punisher, and possibly Tombstone.
Before this leak, fans had been guessing everything from Mary Jane to Gwen Stacy to Black Cat. Other theories included X-Men's Jean Grey, Spider-Woman Jessica Drew, or even Mayday Parker (Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man's daughter). Many of these guesses were based on hair color and comic book connections.
Now that she appears to be a villain, almost all of those theories seem unlikely. A new guess gaining traction is Shathra, a "Wasp-Goddess" from Spider-Man comics. However, Shathra's origin is cosmic-based, which contradicts early reports that this film would return Spider-Man to a more street-level story.
The truth is, fans are stumped. Sink's character is supposedly important enough to stick around for Secret Wars and beyond, which kept pointing back to Jean Grey and the X-Men. But her being a villain here makes that theory feel off.
Sony has already started issuing copyright strikes on uploads of the leaked trailer. Multiple insiders have confirmed the footage is real. The question now is whether Marvel and Sony will release an official version soon, or if we'll just keep seeing increasingly higher-quality leaks as the trend continues.
For now, the mystery of Sadie Sink's character remains unsolved, and fans are eagerly waiting for official confirmation.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox