Avengers Doomsday trailer chaos: Marvel fans are basically living in the multiverse of maybe

According to insider James Mack, quoted by News 18, the film kicks off with an epic face-off: Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men and Doctor Doom. That alone is enough to fuel fan theories for the next year, but wait — there’s more. “Shuri is the one who discovers the Incursions,” Mack says. “While detecting anomalies in the fabric of reality and investigating the multiverse, she realises that different universes are colliding with each other. Using a hologram (like in the Shang-Chi post-credits scene), she shares her findings with Sam, Wong, Bruce Banner and Carol Danvers, warning them about the imminent threat.”