OG X-Men’s Famke Janssen on Avengers Doomsday MCU return: 'Never been my world'

The actress said that she 'should know by now' if she is in the franchise or not

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Famke Janssen played the role of Jean Grey in the 2000's films.
Famke Janssen played the role of Jean Grey in the 2000's films.

The X-Men are coming back (they never left, to be honest. Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday, despite all the backlash it has been receiving, is set to be the reunion, bringing back original X-Men stars from the 2000s to clash, cameo, and save—or maybe ruin—the multiverse. Principal photography wrapped on September 19, 2025, under Joe and Anthony Russo, and fans are buzzing about which familiar faces will appear.

Well, for the millenials who grew up the Famke Janssen, as the original Jean Grey, we won't be seeing her, sorry. As she told Screen Rant, on seeing her old co-stars back in action, she said, "Yeah, to be honest with you, I don’t really know the storyline, so I’m not sure. It’s not my world, it’s never been my world, really, that whole comic book world. I should know by now, I’ve been in it long enough. But I’m really excited to see when it comes out. Just like everyone else, I’ll find out what those storylines are and how it all ended up."

Reflecting on her career, she added, “Those were great films to be part of…It’s just amazing that over all these years, I’ve had these franchises, like the X-Men, or Taken for three films…or Amsterdam Empire and a Bond film.” But Janssen admits, “I’m really not good at repeating anything.”

Fans last saw her in X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), following a timeline reset that undid her 2006 X-Men: The Last Stand death. Meanwhile, Sophie Turner played the younger Jean in the prequels starting with Apocalypse.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
