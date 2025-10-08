The Swift spell might have wobbled, but the artist is standing by her latest album
Taylor Swift would like everyone to calm down. She’s not the 'art police,' she’s just a billionaire pop star who dropped eight versions of an album the internet collectively shrugged at. The Life of a Showgirl was supposed to be another glittering era, but instead, it’s sparked one of the most brutal review cycles of her career. Add to that the slightly dystopian experience of fans paying to watch lyric videos in cinemas, and suddenly the Swift spell seems… wobbly.
Still, Swift is unbothered. Sitting across from Zane Lowe on Apple Music — a safe space where celebs get gently massaged by compliments — she shrugged off the backlash with pure PR zen. “The rule of show business is if it’s the first week of my album release and you are saying either my name or my album title, you’re helping,” she said.
Translation: thanks for the clicks, haters. Whether people are giggling at it, or dissecting how she managed to 'girl-boss too close to the sun,”'Swift says she “welcome[s] the chaos.” After all, she insists she has 'a lot of respect for people’s subjective opinions on art' — because at the end of the day, she’s not the “art police.”
She’s just the artist everyone can’t stop talking about. "I know what I made. And I adore it." She says that the album by personality was 'funnier'. "What I often love seeing my fans say is, 'I used to be someone who didn't relate to Reputation, and now that I've been going through some other things in my life, that's my favourite album." She adds that she has an eye on 'legacy', when she is making music.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox