She’s just the artist everyone can’t stop talking about. "I know what I made. And I adore it." She says that the album by personality was 'funnier'. "What I often love seeing my fans say is, 'I used to be someone who didn't relate to Reputation, and now that I've been going through some other things in my life, that's my favourite album." She adds that she has an eye on 'legacy', when she is making music.