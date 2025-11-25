GOLD/FOREX
When is Spotify Wrapped dropping? Asking for everyone who’s not emotionally ready

Spotify is the Olympics of exposing your music taste.

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Wrapped started as a simple look back at the songs that consumed our lives, but now it’s a global cultural phenomenon.
Bloomberg

Every year, Spotify users wait for the 'Wrapped', refreshing the app, stalking Twitter, and pretending to be calm. Well, it’s almost time for that chaotic, ego-shattering, friendship-ending event: Spotify Wrapped, which tells the life course you took this year, just by your music choices.

So… when can the world expect the 2025 Wrapped to drop?
Well, Spotify is being all mysterious and coy about it. Their website says, “Get the updated app to experience 2025 Wrapped at its best.” Translation: update the app, bestie, because something’s coming and you don’t want to look unprepared.

When will Spotify Wrapped drop in 2025?

Officially? Crickets.
Historically? Wrapped loves to crash the internet sometime in late November or early December, and honestly, that’s the holiday season we actually care about.

For the curious (or the nosy), here’s how the past releases rolled out:

  • 2016 – December 6

  • 2017 – December 6

  • 2018 – December 6

  • 2019 – December 5

  • 2020 – December 1

  • 2021 – December 1

  • 2022 – November 30

  • 2023 – November 29

  • 2024 – December 4

So, do the math: expect chaos sometime between late November and the first week of December 2025. Screenshot your dignity now.

Wait—what even is Spotify Wrapped?

Wrapped launched in 2016 and has been a full-blown cultural takeover ever since. It’s not just a recap anymore—it’s a personality test, a public confession booth, and a flexing contest all in one.

Spotify says fans want a “unique, personalised way to reflect on their listening habits each year,” and honestly, we do—we love the drama.
As Marc Hazan, Spotify’s VP of Partnerships & Marketing, put it, Wrapped started as a simple look back at the songs that consumed our lives, but now it’s a global cultural phenomenon.

Or in other words: It’s the Olympics of exposing your music taste.

So buckle up, update your app, and prepare to find out if you’re quirky and cultured… or if your top artist is still Taylor Swift for the sixth year in a row. No judgment.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

