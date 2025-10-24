Pop star's heartfelt gesture supports family
Taylor Swift, the multi-award winning musician, has done it again – she has come through in a big way for a US fan.
When 18-month-old Lilah was rushed to hospital after a seizure, the family received some devastating news: investigations had revealed a tumour in her brain which, it was found, was stage 4 cancer.
Her parents, Katelynn and Tyler, were hopeful that brain surgery would remove the tumour and with it, the cancer. However, even though the surgery was successful, doctors found that she has TRT — atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor — a rare and aggressive tumor.
Katelynn was reported telling People magazine that the protocol for treating the disease is includes two rounds of induction chemotherapy, three rounds of high-dose chemo with stem cell rescue and six weeks of proton radiation.
As a way to process, the parents began a TikTok channel about Lilah’s journey.
While videoing her progress, Katelynn happened to capture Lilah’s reaction to Swift’s latest album, Life of a Showgirl. She was recorded calling Swift her friend in a video that was shared on TikTok.
The post went viral and it wasn’t long before Katelynn got a note from their GoFundMe account, saying Taylor had donated $100,000. A message attached to the donation said, “Sending you the biggest hug to my friend Lilah.”
In response, Katelynn wrote: “"I cannot say thank you enough. I'm truly in shock. This means we don't have to worry about anything other than Lilah. Truly such a blessing. Thank you @Taylor Swift."
Here’s wishing the tiny tot a speedy recovery.
