Swift mania: Filipinos break Tiktok, YouTube with Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' dance trend, watch our fave vids

Trend catches fire, blending popular Filipino dance culture with global Swiftie fandom
Manila: Alright, let’s dish the real tea — young Filipinos today are juggling a whole lot of downers.
We’re talking about a cocktail of lies, kickbacks, and the wild incompetence of many of their thieving elected leaders and state engineers.
The cherry on top? Not a single soul’s actually gone behind bars for it. It’s like watching a never-ending soap opera where the villains get away scot-free, leaving the rest of the cast (that’s the youth and ordinary taxpayers) stuck carrying the drama.
That's not to mention nature's often deadly fury (think supertyphoons, floods, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and world-beating carmaggedon in the capital Manila).
Still, millions of young people here have reasons to celebrate life and love. Now, they've set TikTok and YouTube ablaze with the viral "Opalite" dance trend inspired by Taylor Swift’s latest hit song.
Since its debut on October 3, 2025, the trend has captivated socmed users nationwide with its catchy choreography and uplifting vibe, blending popular Filipino dance culture with the global Swiftie fandom.
The dance, characterised by smooth, flowing movements and expressive arm gestures, has proven perfect for both beginners and seasoned dancers, with numerous tutorials by local creators making it accessible to all.
Many of the most popular Filipino socmed videos showcase energetic group performances, solo freestyle adaptations, and collaborations featuring contemporary Filipino artists, helping the trend resonate deeply within the local community.
The dance's inclusive and joyful spirit reflects the Filipino passion for music and movement, making it a symbol of positivity amid daily challenges.
Notable favourites among Filipino TikTokers include videos combining cultural elements such as vibrant traditional outfits or creative scenic backdrops, which have garnered thousands of views and shares.
Influencers and everyday users alike have embraced the Opalite challenge, often integrating snippets of Filipino-language celebrations or hashtags that boost local flair.
This spirited fusion of Taylor Swift’s Opalite dance with Filipino identity underscores the power of social media in connecting cultures through art
Beyond entertainment, the trend has sparked fitness and wellness interest, inspiring choreographed dance workouts online that encourage health and happiness.
With energetic dance tutorials gaining traction, Filipinos are not just participating in a global sensation — they’re also putting a unique, vibrant stamp on it, proving once again how dynamic and creative the nation’s digital culture can be.
The Opalite dance craze isn’t just a fleeting viral moment; and it's actually not just Filipinos marking a joyful celebration of life, flooding social media feeds everywhere.
Here's a Chinese music class grooving to Taylor Swift's dance hit.
And Japan Airlines crew sharing their bit of Swift mania.
