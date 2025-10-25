GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

Kanlaon Volcano erupts: Time-lapse video captures ash emmision at the summit crater

Phivolcs urged residents and tourists to strictly observe the 4km permanent danger zone

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Kanlaon Volcano erupts: Time-lapse video captures ash emmision at the summit crater
Facebook: / Mayor Batchuk B. Cardenas

Kanlaon Volcano, one of the Philippines most active volcanoes, rumbled back to life Friday night, unleashing a minor explosion that sent ash and smoke thousands of meters into the sky, a moment dramatically captured on time-lapse video.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the eruption occurred from 8.05pm to 8.08pm on October 24, generating an ash plume that rose about 2,000 meters above the summit crater before drifting northeast.

The time-lapse video, released by monitoring teams and local photographers, shows the volcano’s summit suddenly glowing before a thick column of ash bursts upward, followed by pyroclastic density currents (PDCs) — fast-moving clouds of hot gas and volcanic debris — coursing down the southern slopes within a kilometer of the crater.

Continued unrest

Phivolcs said the activity did not end there. The following morning, October 25, the volcano produced three smaller ash emissions at 7.04am, 8.26am, and 9.23am, sending gray plumes about 300 meters high that drifted northwest.

The agency said Alert Level 2 remains hoisted over Kanlaon, signifying “moderate unrest” and warning that further eruptions are possible.

Public advised to stay away

Phivolcs urged residents and tourists to strictly observe the 4-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) and warned pilots against flying close to the volcano due to potential ash hazards.

'Hazards may include sudden steam-driven explosions or possible magmatic activity beneath the surface,' the agency said.

Local response

Canlaon City Mayor Batchuk Cardenas said local authorities have placed all disaster response teams on alert.

'All barangay rescue vehicles in Canlaon City are on standby in case there are residents who need to be evacuated,' Cardenas said in a social media post, adding that the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (LDRRMO) is in close coordination with Phivolcs and nearby communities.

He appealed to residents to 'stay alert but calm' and to follow official advisories.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Arslan Ash posing with his EVO trophy

Pakistani Tekken legend Arslan Ash creates history

3m read
Dubai Ride is more than a cycling event

Dubai Ride 2025: A golden chance to cycle through city

2m read
Indonesia: Video of pyroclastic flow from volcano

Indonesia: Video of pyroclastic flow from volcano

2m read
British anthropologist and primatologist Jane Goodall holds a baby Cariblanco monkey (cebus capucinus) during her visit to the Rehabilitation Center and Primate Rescue, in Peñaflor, 36 km southwest from Santiago, on November 23, 2013, as part of her activities while visiting Chile.

Renowned primatologist Jane Goodall dies at 91

1m read