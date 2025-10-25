Kanlaon Volcano erupts: Time-lapse video captures ash emmision at the summit crater

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the eruption occurred from 8.05pm to 8.08pm on October 24, generating an ash plume that rose about 2,000 meters above the summit crater before drifting northeast.

Kanlaon Volcano, one of the Philippines most active volcanoes, rumbled back to life Friday night, unleashing a minor explosion that sent ash and smoke thousands of meters into the sky, a moment dramatically captured on time-lapse video.

The time-lapse video, released by monitoring teams and local photographers, shows the volcano’s summit suddenly glowing before a thick column of ash bursts upward, followed by pyroclastic density currents (PDCs) — fast-moving clouds of hot gas and volcanic debris — coursing down the southern slopes within a kilometer of the crater.

Phivolcs said the activity did not end there. The following morning, October 25, the volcano produced three smaller ash emissions at 7.04am, 8.26am, and 9.23am, sending gray plumes about 300 meters high that drifted northwest.

'All barangay rescue vehicles in Canlaon City are on standby in case there are residents who need to be evacuated,' Cardenas said in a social media post, adding that the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (LDRRMO) is in close coordination with Phivolcs and nearby communities.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

