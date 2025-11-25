'Engine flame out': Why is volcanic ash so dangerous to aircraft?

Abrasion: Ash erodes forward-facing surfaces such as the cockpit windshield, fuselage, engine inlets, and fan blades.

Engine damage: When ash is ingested into the engine, the silicate particles can melt in the combustion chamber, then re-solidify on turbine blades and guide vanes, reducing airflow, raising pressure, and potentially leading to surges, flameout, or complete engine failure.

System blockage and contamination: Ash can block sensors (like pitot tubes), clog fuel, hydraulic, and water systems, contaminate fuel, and jam mechanical parts. Skybrary notes that ash can interfere with air-conditioning and avionics too.

Corrosion: Volcanic plumes often contain sulfur gases and acidic droplets, which can chemically corrode metal parts, degrade avionics, and damage aircraft components over time.