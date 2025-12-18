Philippines: Flight ban near restive Mayon Volcano declared

In a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued on Thursday (December 18), Philippine aviation authorities stated that flights are prohibited within the airspace around Mayon from the surface up to 11,000 feet until 9 a.m. on Friday, December 19. A close-up photograph of the summit of Mayon (taken December 10, 2025), shows that new spines of dark lava extruded from the volcano’s summit lava dome. Phivolcs