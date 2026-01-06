Philippines: Mayon Volcano alert raised to Level 3, no-fly zone ordered 

Volcanologists observe pyroclastic flows, quakes and rockfalls
Manila Philippine authorities have elevated the alert status of Mayon Volcano to Level 3 following signs of increased magmatic unrest, including lava dome collapses that triggered hazardous pyroclastic density currents (PDCs), locally known as "uson."
The move comes amid ongoing rockfalls, volcanic earthquakes, and ash emissions, prompting pre-emptive evacuations and safety measures in surrounding communities.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) announced the alert level increase on Tuesday (January 6, 2026) afternoon, citing the onset of dome collapse and PDCs as a key indicator of potential hazardous eruptions.
In its latest bulletin issued at 12am on January 6, Phivolcs reported 85 rockfall events, one volcanic earthquake, crater glow visible only through telescopes, and an elevated sulfur dioxide flux of 702 tonnes per day measured on January 5.
The volcano also showed continued ground deformation, indicating inflation or swelling of the edifice.
Eyewitness accounts and videos captured the volcano's activity earlier in the day. Footage and images taken by Nico Adille from Legazpi City, show smoke emanating from Mayon's crater around 1pm.
In the post, smoke can be seen coming out of the crater of Mayon Volcano.
In the Phivolcs advisory, the volcano's alert level will be raised to level 3 due to lava dome collapse causing pyroclastic density current or ash surge.
This escalation follows a series of warnings.
On January 1, Phivolcs had already raised the alert from Level 1 to Level 2 due to intensified rockfall activity and ground deformation.
Since then, the agency recorded 346 rockfalls and four volcanic earthquakes, a sharp increase from the 599 rockfalls observed in November and December 2025.
Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol explained the progression: “The rockfall event is one of the things we look at before raising the alert level from Alert Level 2 to Alert Level 3”.
Local governments have swiftly responded.
Albay Governor Noel Rosal ordered pre-emptive evacuations for residents within the 6-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), effective immediately, along with class suspensions at all levels in affected schools and heightened alert for local disaster risk reduction and management councils.
The Albay Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC-APSEMO) issued an advisory emphasising 24-hour monitoring, a no-fly zone over the volcano, and restrictions on activities like ATV rides beyond Cagsawa Ruins.
Camalig Mayor Caloy Baldo specifically mandated evacuations starting at 4pm on January 6 to ensure resident safety.
Videos circulating on social media captured the dramatic PDCs rushing down the slopes.
One clip from GMA Integrated News showed smoke billowing from the crater around noon, courtesy of a local contributor. Another from PTVph depicted the flows from Barangay Buyoan in Legazpi City, taken by a police officer on duty.
Aviation authorities are advised to monitor for ash hazards, and residents are encouraged to follow official updates.
Mayon, known for its near-perfect cone shape, last had a major eruption in 2023, displacing thousands. Officials stress that while the current activity is magmatic in nature, preparedness is crucial to mitigate risks in this densely populated region.
