Philippines: Mayon spews lava, as tourists flock to Albay for ‘fireworks’ show

Albay hotels full as Mayon erupts, tourists undeterred
Manila: Fresh lava effusion and flowing molten rock were observed at Mayon Volcano over the past 24 hours, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.
State volcanologists also reported fiery rock flows, particularly along the Basud, Bonga, and Misi gullies, alongside elevated sulfur dioxide emissions and ongoing pyroclastic density currents — signs that the volcano remains restless amid its continuing effusive eruption.
Alert Level 3 is up in Albay province, while the 6-km "permanent danger zone" around Mt. Mayon (height: 2,463 metres) remains in place.
Volcanologists warned that debris from the lava flow is slowly advancing downslope through the major gullies, even as spill-over flows move in different directions.
“Since Mayon erupted, it has already generated 23 million cubic meters of volcanic materials,” volcanologist Paul Karson Alanis told local media.
Emergency workers, meanwhile, warned residents and visitors of potential pyroclastic, rockfall and ashfall events following the collapse of volcanic lava at around 3.23am local time on Tuesday (Feb. 24, 2026).
Despite the heightened activity — or perhaps because of it — visitors are pouring into Albay province to witness one of the world’s most active and symmetrical volcanoes in action.
The Department of Tourism (DOT) in Bicol said tourist arrivals have surged as Mayon enters its eighth week of eruptive activity.
Authorities continue to warn of possible sudden escalation, but tourism officials stress that leisure activities outside the 6-km "permanent danger zone remain" safe and operational.
DOT Bicol Regional Director Herbie Aguas said the volcano’s glowing lava flows have become a powerful draw, especially after dark.
“Watching the volcano erupt at night is just like watching a fireworks display, and that makes for a very memorable experience,” Aguas told local media.
Hotels across Albay are reportedly at full occupancy based on DOT monitoring.
Beyond Mayon, tourists are extending their trips to nearby destinations, including Sorsogon (known for volcanic hot spring resorts and whale shark/ "butanding" interactions), Masbate, and the Camarines Sur and Camarines Norte provinces — for manta ray encounters, and pristine white-sand beaches.
As Mayon continues to glow against the night sky, the balance between safety warnings and tourism excitement remains delicate — but for now, Albay is blazing both geologically and economically.