Retail giant flies in fresh produce from India to keep UAE supermarket shelves stocked
Dubai: Fresh food supplies are being flown into the UAE on chartered cargo flights organised by retail major Lulu Group, with the company stepping up logistics operations to keep its supermarket shelves stocked across the country.
One of the latest shipments arrived this morning (March 7) on a cargo freighter operated by Etihad Airways, which transported around 12,000 packages of fresh produce from India to Abu Dhabi. The consignment weighed about 80,000 kilograms and forms part of the retailer's broader effort to reinforce supply lines into the UAE.
In a statement to Gulf News, Lulu said additional cargo shipments are already being arranged for the coming days to maintain stock levels across its stores in the country.
The dedicated cargo operation allows large volumes of perishable food items to reach the UAE quickly, ensuring that fruits, vegetables and other fresh products remain available for shoppers.
The shipment from India included thousands of packages of fresh produce that will be distributed across Lulu supermarkets. India remains one of the retailer’s key sourcing markets for food supplies into the UAE.
Earlier, Lulu also arranged a cargo shipment carrying about 80 tonnes of meat from New Delhi. Additional consignments are currently being organised from Indian cities, including Mumbai and Bengaluru.
The company is also working with suppliers in other international sourcing markets, including Melbourne, to support its fresh food supply chain.
“Our priority is to ensure that families across the UAE continue to have access to fresh food and essential products without any concern,” said Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group.
He said the company’s global sourcing and logistics network allows it to secure supplies from multiple markets, helping maintain the steady availability of food products in stores.
Lulu operates an extensive procurement system that sources products from several countries, allowing shipments to be routed quickly into the UAE when required.
Further cargo flights carrying fresh food products are expected to arrive in the coming days as Lulu continues to reinforce supplies across its UAE stores.
The company said these operations will help ensure that fresh produce and other essential food items continue to reach supermarket shelves without disruption, supporting consistent availability for consumers nationwide.