GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

UAE’s Lulu Group flies 82 tonnes of fresh food from India amid US-Israel-Iran conflict

Kuwait Airways flights from Kochi and Delhi carry fruits, vegetables and meat

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Lulu Group operated special cargo flights carrying essential products from Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru to the UAE last week.
Lulu Group operated special cargo flights carrying essential products from Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru to the UAE last week.
Lulu Group

Dubai: Lulu Group International said Thursday has arranged special flights to transport fresh food products from India to Kuwait, including fruits, vegetables and meat supplies for its retail operations.

Two special flights operated by Kuwait Airways departed from Kochi and Delhi on March 12, carrying export consignments to Kuwait.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Kochi flight carries fresh produce

An Airbus A330-900 passenger aircraft arrived at Cochin International Airport at 20:30 on March 11 from Kuwait without passengers or cargo.

The aircraft departed the airport at 10:40 am on March 12 as flight KU5006 carrying export cargo and arrived at Kuwait International Airport at 13:30 local time.

The shipment, arranged by Fair Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd., a division of Lulu Group, consisted of 32 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables destined for Lulu Hypermarkets in Kuwait.

Delhi flight transports fresh meat

Another special Kuwait Airways flight arranged by Lulu Group departed from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on March 12.

The Boeing 777 passenger aircraft left Delhi at 11am local time as flight KU5008 carrying 50 tonnes of fresh meat and other products to Kuwait.

More cargo flights planned

The Abu Dhabi-based retail giant said additional cargo flights are also being scheduled to transport food products from different parts of India and other global locations.

Last week, Lulu Group operated special cargo flights carrying essential products from Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru to the UAE.

The move comes as retailers across the Gulf step up logistics efforts to maintain food supplies amid disruptions to regional transport and trade flows linked to the ongoing conflict, which broke out on February 28.

By arranging dedicated cargo flights from sourcing markets such as India, UAE-based retailers such as Lulu Group International are working to ensure that supermarkets across the region continue to receive fresh food products and that supply chains remain stable despite the challenging operating environment.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
IranUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

To support travellers stranded in the UAE, the airlines will operate 32 non-scheduled flights on March 9.

Air India, Air India Express schedule for March 9

2m read
Lulu flies in 80,000kg of fresh food to UAE

Lulu flies in 80,000kg of fresh food to UAE

2m read
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) walks with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney before their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on March 2, 2026.

Trade, trust, security: Carney visit resets India ties

3m read
The incident took place on Tuesday. File image of an Air India Express aircraft used for illustrative purposes only.

Muscat–Delhi Air India Express flight delayed

2m read