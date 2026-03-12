Kuwait Airways flights from Kochi and Delhi carry fruits, vegetables and meat
Dubai: Lulu Group International said Thursday has arranged special flights to transport fresh food products from India to Kuwait, including fruits, vegetables and meat supplies for its retail operations.
Two special flights operated by Kuwait Airways departed from Kochi and Delhi on March 12, carrying export consignments to Kuwait.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
An Airbus A330-900 passenger aircraft arrived at Cochin International Airport at 20:30 on March 11 from Kuwait without passengers or cargo.
The aircraft departed the airport at 10:40 am on March 12 as flight KU5006 carrying export cargo and arrived at Kuwait International Airport at 13:30 local time.
The shipment, arranged by Fair Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd., a division of Lulu Group, consisted of 32 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables destined for Lulu Hypermarkets in Kuwait.
Another special Kuwait Airways flight arranged by Lulu Group departed from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on March 12.
The Boeing 777 passenger aircraft left Delhi at 11am local time as flight KU5008 carrying 50 tonnes of fresh meat and other products to Kuwait.
The Abu Dhabi-based retail giant said additional cargo flights are also being scheduled to transport food products from different parts of India and other global locations.
Last week, Lulu Group operated special cargo flights carrying essential products from Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru to the UAE.
The move comes as retailers across the Gulf step up logistics efforts to maintain food supplies amid disruptions to regional transport and trade flows linked to the ongoing conflict, which broke out on February 28.
By arranging dedicated cargo flights from sourcing markets such as India, UAE-based retailers such as Lulu Group International are working to ensure that supermarkets across the region continue to receive fresh food products and that supply chains remain stable despite the challenging operating environment.