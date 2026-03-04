Explained: Bus transfers from Sharjah to Muscat and special flights to India from Fujairah
Dubai: Indian passengers stranded in the UAE whose flights remain cancelled and who do not have confirmed departures can consider alternative travel routes to return home.
While regional airspace closures remain in place, the UAE has announced a limited resumption of flights. Safe air corridors have been opened in coordination with Gulf countries, with a current handling capacity of 48 flights per hour. Here is a breakdown on the available options.
Both airlines announced on their official X accounts that bus transfers will operate from Sharjah’s Jubail Bus Station to Muscat International Airport until March 5, 2026.
Passengers are advised to contact SalamAir and Oman Air directly for queries and clarifications, and to visit the airlines’ official websites for further details. The bus transfer arrangements are being handled by two travel agencies: Musafir.com and Sharjah National Travel and Tourist Agency.
Services will run:
Morning: 9am to 5pm
Evening: 8pm to 10.30pm
Passengers must book their flight tickets in advance through either SalamAir or Oman Air. The service is available only to visitors eligible for visa on arrival in Oman. Travellers must ensure they meet Oman’s entry requirements before booking.
Passengers are required to arrive at the designated Sharjah station 30 minutes before bus departure. Bus tickets must be purchased in advance, as they will not be available at Muwasalat Al Jubail Bus Station.
The bus service is operated by Muwasalat. Tickets can be purchased through travel agency offices or via mwasalat.om.
To use the bus transfer service and book a flight to India from Muscat International Airport, Indian nationals must meet Oman’s visa requirements.
1. e-Visa (prior application required) - Travellers must apply in advance for a Visit or Tourist visa through authorised travel agents on the Royal Oman Police website: evisa.rop.gov.om
2. Visa on arrival - Visa on arrival is available to Indian passport holders who hold a valid visa or residence permit from the USA, UK, Canada, Japan or Schengen countries. They may enter Oman for up to 14 days without a pre-arranged visa, provided they have - a return ticket, hotel booking and health insurance
Indian citizens residing in GCC countries (Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE) and holding valid resident cards are also eligible for visa on arrival. Passports must be valid for at least six months when applying for a visa.
SpiceJet is operating special flights from Fujairah International Airport to Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi to support Indian passengers returning home.
These flights will operate until March 5. Travellers must arrange tickets in advance and contact the airline’s 24/7 hotline for assistance.
For emergency queries, Indian nationals in the UAE can contact:
Toll-free number: 800-46342
WhatsApp: +971 543 090571
Email: pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in
Email: ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in
Passengers are advised to check directly with airlines and authorities for the latest updates before making travel arrangements.