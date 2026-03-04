UAE residents stranded abroad begin return home in special flights

Travel agents say charter flights are attracting tourists who want to return home
Dubai: UAE passengers stranded abroad have begun returning home, according to UAE travel agents. To meet overwhelming demand for travel, agents said they have begun arranging charter services with UAE and regional airlines.
While most demand is for outbound travel, especially from tourists, UAE residents stranded abroad have also begun trickling back home, they said.
Travel agents in the UAE said residents and citizens have started returning in steady numbers via Oman and on special direct flights launched on March 2.
Travel agents said UAE residents returning on charter flights from Fujairah Airport, direct flights from Dubai, and special services with Oman Air and Salam Air.
However, airlines and travel agents have clarified that while some scheduled flights are operating, the priority is to clear existing backlogs.
UAE airports have mostly paused regular scheduled flights due to regional airspace closures, but are operating limited and special services for stranded visitors and tourists. Many travellers are using approved repatriation and charter flights from Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah while normal operations slowly resume.
Raheesh Babu, the COO of Musafir.com, said, “We have launched special charter flights from Fujairah for stranded passengers. We also have charter services with Oman Air and SalamAir flights from Muscat, and from Muscat, you can connect anywhere in the world.”
He said these flights serve tourists, including parents of expatriates who are visiting, those on short-term tourist visas, and those whose visas are nearing expiry.
“Until yesterday, it was mostly outbound travellers using this route, but today we are seeing UAE residents and citizens travelling as well. However, the priority is being given to emergency travellers who want to return home,” he said.
Babu said that while tourists are leaving, most UAE residents have chosen to postpone their outbound travel plans and prefer to wait out the situation.
The UAE announced the opening of safe air corridors in coordination with Gulf countries, with a current handling capacity of 48 flights per hour. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said during a government media briefing on Tuesday.
He said, “The capacity as of today (March 3), based on the emergency routes available, is 48 flights per hour with a possibility of increasing this figure at a later stage, according to the latest development and security ratings and measures,” implying that the UAE has created special emergency air corridors that can currently handle up to 48 aircraft movements per hour safely.
According to Al Marri, from March 1 to today (March 3), a total of 17,498 passengers have travelled on 60 flights.
However, the fares on direct outbound flights are steep, with some going up to Dh3,000 and Dh4,000. Return flights are cheaper.
Oman is the most common transit route right now. “Via-Muscat options are actually cheaper than direct flights. Indian travellers who want to go to Calicut, Kochi, Trivandrum and Ahmedabad are flying this way. SalamAir via Muscat is preferred at the moment,” he said.
"There is demand, but there are no panic travel trends. The situation is well organised," he added.
Safeer Mahmood of Smart Travels said there is significant inbound demand.
Outbound charter repatriation flights are being organised on flydubai, SalamAir and SpiceJet. “From tomorrow, multiple daily flights to Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi are expected,” he said.
Air India Express said it is operating special flights from Ras Al Khaimah connecting Delhi, Kochi, and Mumbai until March 7. Tickets from India to the UAE range from Dh1,300 to Dh1,500, while outbound fares from the UAE are higher.
TP Sudheesh, General Manager of Deira Travels, said around 20 per cent capacity is available on certain services. He described the government’s decision to launch limited operations as a relief for passengers who are desperate to travel.
He said Air India Express charter flights to Ras Al Khaimah are assisting residents who had travelled on holiday and are now returning.
“Of course, priority is being given to medical cases, last-day visa holders, transit passengers and those supported by embassies and crisis management teams,” he said.