Dubai: UAE travellers facing unexpected flight delays can now get temporary support in Dubai. Palazzo Versace Dubai has announced it is offering a complimentary stay, including breakfast, to stranded travellers.
This is subject to availability and confirmation of travel status. The move comes as flight disruptions continue.
To assist affected guests, the hotel is offering a complimentary stay including breakfast, subject to availability and confirmation of travel status.
The team remains in close contact with the relevant UAE authorities and continues to follow official guidance to ensure the safety and well-being of both guests and colleagues.
Palazzo Versace Dubai is fully operational and ready to provide comfort and assistance during this time. Travellers needing support are encouraged to contact the hotel directly on +9714556 8888 or email reservations@palazzoversace.ae.
Hotels in Abu Dhabi and Dubai have instructed hotels across the emirate to extend the stays of guests who are unable to travel due to the current circumstances.
The government in Abu Dhabi has confirmed it will cover the cost of the additional nights. The directive was issued through a formal circular by the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi to hotel operators, signalling a coordinated response to protect international visitors and prevent travellers from being left without accommodation.
However, Dubai hotels have been instructed to charge guests for additional stays, sources in hotels told Gulf News.
Limited flight operations are gradually resuming at UAE airports, with the US-Israel war on Iran and the ensuing backlash entering its fourth day.
However, authorities and airlines are urging passengers not to travel unless they have received direct confirmation from their airline.