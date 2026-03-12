GOLD/FOREX
UAE flight status March 12: Updated schedules and how to rebook your trip

Passengers with existing bookings will be accommodated, and tickets are available online.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Flights resume in UAE with limited operations; check your travel status
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

UAE airlines continue to operate on a reduced schedule as regional airspace gradually reopens. Emirates, Etihad Airways, Flydubai, and Air Arabia have all updated their flight operations, offering rebooking and refund options to affected passengers.

Authorities and airlines emphasise that travel is only advised for confirmed bookings, while safety remains the top priority amid ongoing operational adjustments.

Emirates resumes flights with reduced schedule

Emirates is operating a reduced flight schedule following the partial reopening of regional airspace. Passengers can view available destinations and book flights directly on the airline’s website.

OriginCountryDestinationFlight Number
Dubai (DXB)ArgentinaBuenos Aires (EZE)EK 247
Dubai (DXB)AustraliaMelbourne (MEL)EK 406
Dubai (DXB)AustraliaPerth (PER)EK 420
Dubai (DXB)AustraliaSydney (SYD)EK 412
Dubai (DXB)AustriaVienna (VIE)EK 127
Dubai (DXB)BangladeshDhaka (DAC)EK 582
Dubai (DXB)BelgiumBrussels (BRU)EK 181
Dubai (DXB)BrazilRio de Janeiro (GIG)EK 247
Dubai (DXB)BrazilSao Paulo (GRU)EK 261
Dubai (DXB)CambodiaSiem Reap Angkor Airport (SAI)EK 370
Dubai (DXB)CanadaToronto (YYZ)EK 241
Dubai (DXB)ChinaBeijing (PEK)EK 306
Dubai (DXB)ChinaGuangzhou (CAN)EK 362
Dubai (DXB)ChinaHangzhou (HGH)EK 310
Dubai (DXB)ChinaShanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG)EK 304
Dubai (DXB)ChinaShenzhen International Airport (SZX)EK 328
Dubai (DXB)Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast)Abidjan (ABJ)EK 787
Dubai (DXB)CyprusLarnaca (LCA)EK 109
Dubai (DXB)Czech RepublicPrague (PRG)EK 139
Dubai (DXB)DenmarkCopenhagen (CPH)EK 151
Dubai (DXB)EgyptCairo (CAI)EK 921, EK 923, EK 927
Dubai (DXB)EthiopiaAddis Ababa (ADD)EK 723
Dubai (DXB)FranceNice (NCE)EK 077
Dubai (DXB)FranceParis (CDG)EK 071, EK 073, EK 075
Dubai (DXB)GermanyD�sseldorf (DUS)EK 055
Dubai (DXB)GermanyFrankfurt (FRA)EK 043, EK 045, EK 047
Dubai (DXB)GermanyHamburg (HAM)EK 059
Dubai (DXB)GermanyMunich (MUC)EK 051
Dubai (DXB)GhanaAccra (ACC)EK 787
Dubai (DXB)GreeceAthens (ATH)EK 209
Dubai (DXB)GuineaConakry (CKY)EK 795, EK 797
Dubai (DXB)Hong Kong ChinaHong Kong (HKG)EK 380, EK 384
Dubai (DXB)HungaryBudapest (BUD)EK 111
Dubai (DXB)IndiaAhmedabad (AMD)EK 538, EK 540
Dubai (DXB)IndiaBengaluru (BLR)EK 564, EK 566, EK 568
Dubai (DXB)IndiaChennai (MAA)EK 542, EK 544, EK 546
Dubai (DXB)IndiaDelhi (DEL)EK 510, EK 512, EK 514, EK 516
Dubai (DXB)IndiaHyderabad (HYD)EK 524, EK 526, EK 528
Dubai (DXB)IndiaKochi (COK)EK 530, EK 532
Dubai (DXB)IndiaKolkata (CCU)EK 570, EK 572
Dubai (DXB)IndiaMumbai (BOM)EK 500, EK 502, EK 504, EK 506, EK 508
Dubai (DXB)IndiaThiruvananthapuram (TRV)EK 522
Dubai (DXB)IndonesiaDenpasar (DPS)EK 368
Dubai (DXB)IndonesiaJakarta (CGK)EK 358
Dubai (DXB)IrelandDublin (DUB)EK 163
Dubai (DXB)ItalyMilan (MXP)EK 205
Dubai (DXB)ItalyRome (FCO)EK 095, EK 097
Dubai (DXB)JapanTokyo Haneda (HND)EK 312
Dubai (DXB)JapanTokyo Narita (NRT)EK 318
Dubai (DXB)JordanAmman (AMM)EK 903
Dubai (DXB)KenyaNairobi (NBO)EK 717
Dubai (DXB)Korea Republic ofSeoul (ICN)EK 322
Dubai (DXB)MalaysiaKuala Lumpur (KUL)EK 342
Dubai (DXB)MaldivesMal� (MLE)EK 656, EK 658
Dubai (DXB)MaltaMalta (MLA)EK 109
Dubai (DXB)MauritiusMauritius (MRU)EK 703
Dubai (DXB)MexicoMexico City Airport (MEX)EK 255
Dubai (DXB)MoroccoCasablanca (CMN)EK 751
Dubai (DXB)NetherlandsAmsterdam (AMS)EK 145
Dubai (DXB)New ZealandAuckland (AKL)EK 448
Dubai (DXB)New ZealandChristchurch (CHC)EK 412
Dubai (DXB)NigeriaLagos (LOS)EK 783
Dubai (DXB)NorwayOslo (OSL)EK 159
Dubai (DXB)PakistanIslamabad (ISB)EK 612, EK 614
Dubai (DXB)PakistanKarachi (KHI)EK 600, EK 602, EK 606
Dubai (DXB)PakistanLahore (LHE)EK 622, EK 624
Dubai (DXB)PhilippinesManila (MNL)EK 332, EK 334, EK 336
Dubai (DXB)PolandWarsaw (WAW)EK 179
Dubai (DXB)PortugalLisbon (LIS)EK 193
Dubai (DXB)RussiaMoscow (DME)EK 129, EK 131, EK 133
Dubai (DXB)RussiaSt. Petersburg (LED)EK 175
Dubai (DXB)Saudi ArabiaJeddah (JED)EK 801, EK 803, EK 805
Dubai (DXB)Saudi ArabiaMedina (MED)EK 809
Dubai (DXB)Saudi ArabiaRiyadh (RUH)EK 817, EK 819
Dubai (DXB)SeychellesSeychelles (SEZ)EK 705
Dubai (DXB)SingaporeSingapore (SIN)EK 314
Dubai (DXB)South AfricaCape Town (CPT)EK 770
Dubai (DXB)South AfricaJohannesburg (JNB)EK 765, EK 767
Dubai (DXB)SpainBarcelona (BCN)EK 255
Dubai (DXB)SpainMadrid (MAD)EK 141, EK 143
Dubai (DXB)Sri LankaColombo (CMB)EK 650, EK 654
Dubai (DXB)SwedenStockholm (ARN)EK 157
Dubai (DXB)SwitzerlandGeneva (GVA)EK 083
Dubai (DXB)SwitzerlandZ�rich (ZRH)EK 085
Dubai (DXB)Taiwan ChinaTaipei (TPE)EK 366
Dubai (DXB)ThailandBangkok (BKK)EK 370, EK 372, EK 384
Dubai (DXB)ThailandPhuket (HKT)EK 378
Dubai (DXB)TunisiaTunis (TUN)EK 747
Dubai (DXB)T�rkiyeIstanbul (IST)EK 121, EK 123
Dubai (DXB)United KingdomBirmingham (BHX)EK 039
Dubai (DXB)United KingdomEdinburgh (EDI)EK 023
Dubai (DXB)United KingdomGlasgow (GLA)EK 027
Dubai (DXB)United KingdomLondon Gatwick (LGW)EK 009, EK 069
Dubai (DXB)United KingdomLondon Heathrow (LHR)EK 001, EK 003, EK 005, EK 007, EK 029, EK 031
Dubai (DXB)United KingdomLondon Stansted (STN)EK 067
Dubai (DXB)United KingdomManchester (MAN)EK 019, EK 021
Dubai (DXB)United KingdomNewcastle (NCL)EK 035
Dubai (DXB)United StatesBoston (BOS)EK 237
Dubai (DXB)United StatesChicago (ORD)EK 235
Dubai (DXB)United StatesDallas (DFW)EK 221
Dubai (DXB)United StatesNew York (JFK)EK 203, EK 205
Dubai (DXB)United StatesNewark (EWR)EK 209
Dubai (DXB)United StatesSan Francisco (SFO)EK 225
Dubai (DXB)United StatesSeattle (SEA)EK 229
Dubai (DXB)VietnamDa Nang (DAD)EK 370
Dubai (DXB)VietnamHanoi (HAN)EK 394
Dubai (DXB)VietnamHo Chi Minh City (SGN)EK 392
Dubai (DXB)ZambiaLusaka (LUN)EK 713
Dubai (DXB)ZimbabweHarare Airport (HRE)EK 713

Travel guidance:

  • Only travel to the airport with a confirmed booking or if directly notified by Emirates.

  • Transit passengers in Dubai are accepted only if the connecting flight is operating.

  • Check emails and website for flight status, schedule changes, or cancellations.

Options for affected passengers (Feb 28 – Mar 31 bookings):

  1. Rebook: Flights may be rescheduled to travel on or before 30 April. Contact Emirates directly or your travel agent.

  2. Refund: Request refunds via Emirates refund form or through your travel agent.

City check‑in points across Dubai remain temporarily closed. Emirates continues to monitor the situation, prioritising the safety and security of passengers and crew.

Etihad updates schedule until March 15

Etihad Airways has released its updated flight schedule covering flights until March 15. Passengers with existing bookings will be accommodated on available flights promptly, and tickets can be booked via the airline’s website.

Check March 12 flights

Guests are advised to verify their bookings and check the flight status before travelling to the airport to avoid any delays or confusion.

Updated flight schedule until March 15

Travel guidance:

  • Only travel to the airport if holding a confirmed booking or contacted directly by Etihad.

  • Check flight status and manage bookings online before travelling.

  • Tickets issued on or before 28 February with travel dates up to 21 March can be rebooked free of charge on flights until 15 May.

  • Refunds for flights until 21 March can be requested online or via travel agents.

Scam alert: Etihad warned passengers about fake accounts offering fraudulent refunds. The airline never requests passwords, payment details, or sensitive information via social media.

High call volumes may delay response times. Safety remains the airline’s top priority.

Flydubai resumes limited flights

Flydubai has resumed operations with a reduced schedule. Passengers booked between February 28 and March 31 may rebook an alternative flight within 30 days at no extra charge.

Guidance:

  • Only travel to the airport if confirmed or rebooked.

  • Flight durations and transit times may be longer due to temporary rerouting.

  • Book or manage flights via website, mobile app, Contact Centre (+971 600 54 44 45), Flydubai Travel Shops, or travel agents.

The Contact Centre is experiencing high call volumes. Passengers are urged to monitor official channels and keep contact details updated.

Air Arabia limited flights

Air Arabia has resumed flights from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah, subject to approvals. Destinations include:

  • Europe: Vienna, Milan-Bergamo, Athens, Istanbul, Trabzon

  • Middle East and Africa: Amman, Dammam, Riyadh, Addis Ababa, Nairobi, Entebbe

  • Asia: Bangladesh (Dhaka, Chittagong), India (major cities), Pakistan (major cities), Nepal (Kathmandu), Sri Lanka (Colombo), Thailand (Bangkok), Kazakhstan (Almaty)

Rebooking and refund options:

  • One free date change within 30 days

  • Full credit voucher

  • Full refund to original payment method

Passengers are advised to update contact details and rely on official Air Arabia channels for updates. Safety remains the top priority.

Stay updated

Passengers are urged to monitor official airline channels, check flight status before heading to the airport, and keep their contact information up to date. While schedules remain limited, airlines are gradually restoring services, ensuring passenger safety, and providing flexible options to minimise travel disruptions during this period.

