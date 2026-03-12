UAE flight status March 12: Updated schedules and how to rebook your trip

Passengers with existing bookings will be accommodated, and tickets are available online.
UAE airlines continue to operate on a reduced schedule as regional airspace gradually reopens. Emirates, Etihad Airways, Flydubai, and Air Arabia have all updated their flight operations, offering rebooking and refund options to affected passengers.
Authorities and airlines emphasise that travel is only advised for confirmed bookings, while safety remains the top priority amid ongoing operational adjustments.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it’s completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Emirates is operating a reduced flight schedule following the partial reopening of regional airspace. Passengers can view available destinations and book flights directly on the airline’s website.
|Origin
|Country
|Destination
|Flight Number
|Dubai (DXB)
|Argentina
|Buenos Aires (EZE)
|EK 247
|Dubai (DXB)
|Australia
|Melbourne (MEL)
|EK 406
|Dubai (DXB)
|Australia
|Perth (PER)
|EK 420
|Dubai (DXB)
|Australia
|Sydney (SYD)
|EK 412
|Dubai (DXB)
|Austria
|Vienna (VIE)
|EK 127
|Dubai (DXB)
|Bangladesh
|Dhaka (DAC)
|EK 582
|Dubai (DXB)
|Belgium
|Brussels (BRU)
|EK 181
|Dubai (DXB)
|Brazil
|Rio de Janeiro (GIG)
|EK 247
|Dubai (DXB)
|Brazil
|Sao Paulo (GRU)
|EK 261
|Dubai (DXB)
|Cambodia
|Siem Reap Angkor Airport (SAI)
|EK 370
|Dubai (DXB)
|Canada
|Toronto (YYZ)
|EK 241
|Dubai (DXB)
|China
|Beijing (PEK)
|EK 306
|Dubai (DXB)
|China
|Guangzhou (CAN)
|EK 362
|Dubai (DXB)
|China
|Hangzhou (HGH)
|EK 310
|Dubai (DXB)
|China
|Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG)
|EK 304
|Dubai (DXB)
|China
|Shenzhen International Airport (SZX)
|EK 328
|Dubai (DXB)
|Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
|Abidjan (ABJ)
|EK 787
|Dubai (DXB)
|Cyprus
|Larnaca (LCA)
|EK 109
|Dubai (DXB)
|Czech Republic
|Prague (PRG)
|EK 139
|Dubai (DXB)
|Denmark
|Copenhagen (CPH)
|EK 151
|Dubai (DXB)
|Egypt
|Cairo (CAI)
|EK 921, EK 923, EK 927
|Dubai (DXB)
|Ethiopia
|Addis Ababa (ADD)
|EK 723
|Dubai (DXB)
|France
|Nice (NCE)
|EK 077
|Dubai (DXB)
|France
|Paris (CDG)
|EK 071, EK 073, EK 075
|Dubai (DXB)
|Germany
|D�sseldorf (DUS)
|EK 055
|Dubai (DXB)
|Germany
|Frankfurt (FRA)
|EK 043, EK 045, EK 047
|Dubai (DXB)
|Germany
|Hamburg (HAM)
|EK 059
|Dubai (DXB)
|Germany
|Munich (MUC)
|EK 051
|Dubai (DXB)
|Ghana
|Accra (ACC)
|EK 787
|Dubai (DXB)
|Greece
|Athens (ATH)
|EK 209
|Dubai (DXB)
|Guinea
|Conakry (CKY)
|EK 795, EK 797
|Dubai (DXB)
|Hong Kong China
|Hong Kong (HKG)
|EK 380, EK 384
|Dubai (DXB)
|Hungary
|Budapest (BUD)
|EK 111
|Dubai (DXB)
|India
|Ahmedabad (AMD)
|EK 538, EK 540
|Dubai (DXB)
|India
|Bengaluru (BLR)
|EK 564, EK 566, EK 568
|Dubai (DXB)
|India
|Chennai (MAA)
|EK 542, EK 544, EK 546
|Dubai (DXB)
|India
|Delhi (DEL)
|EK 510, EK 512, EK 514, EK 516
|Dubai (DXB)
|India
|Hyderabad (HYD)
|EK 524, EK 526, EK 528
|Dubai (DXB)
|India
|Kochi (COK)
|EK 530, EK 532
|Dubai (DXB)
|India
|Kolkata (CCU)
|EK 570, EK 572
|Dubai (DXB)
|India
|Mumbai (BOM)
|EK 500, EK 502, EK 504, EK 506, EK 508
|Dubai (DXB)
|India
|Thiruvananthapuram (TRV)
|EK 522
|Dubai (DXB)
|Indonesia
|Denpasar (DPS)
|EK 368
|Dubai (DXB)
|Indonesia
|Jakarta (CGK)
|EK 358
|Dubai (DXB)
|Ireland
|Dublin (DUB)
|EK 163
|Dubai (DXB)
|Italy
|Milan (MXP)
|EK 205
|Dubai (DXB)
|Italy
|Rome (FCO)
|EK 095, EK 097
|Dubai (DXB)
|Japan
|Tokyo Haneda (HND)
|EK 312
|Dubai (DXB)
|Japan
|Tokyo Narita (NRT)
|EK 318
|Dubai (DXB)
|Jordan
|Amman (AMM)
|EK 903
|Dubai (DXB)
|Kenya
|Nairobi (NBO)
|EK 717
|Dubai (DXB)
|Korea Republic of
|Seoul (ICN)
|EK 322
|Dubai (DXB)
|Malaysia
|Kuala Lumpur (KUL)
|EK 342
|Dubai (DXB)
|Maldives
|Mal� (MLE)
|EK 656, EK 658
|Dubai (DXB)
|Malta
|Malta (MLA)
|EK 109
|Dubai (DXB)
|Mauritius
|Mauritius (MRU)
|EK 703
|Dubai (DXB)
|Mexico
|Mexico City Airport (MEX)
|EK 255
|Dubai (DXB)
|Morocco
|Casablanca (CMN)
|EK 751
|Dubai (DXB)
|Netherlands
|Amsterdam (AMS)
|EK 145
|Dubai (DXB)
|New Zealand
|Auckland (AKL)
|EK 448
|Dubai (DXB)
|New Zealand
|Christchurch (CHC)
|EK 412
|Dubai (DXB)
|Nigeria
|Lagos (LOS)
|EK 783
|Dubai (DXB)
|Norway
|Oslo (OSL)
|EK 159
|Dubai (DXB)
|Pakistan
|Islamabad (ISB)
|EK 612, EK 614
|Dubai (DXB)
|Pakistan
|Karachi (KHI)
|EK 600, EK 602, EK 606
|Dubai (DXB)
|Pakistan
|Lahore (LHE)
|EK 622, EK 624
|Dubai (DXB)
|Philippines
|Manila (MNL)
|EK 332, EK 334, EK 336
|Dubai (DXB)
|Poland
|Warsaw (WAW)
|EK 179
|Dubai (DXB)
|Portugal
|Lisbon (LIS)
|EK 193
|Dubai (DXB)
|Russia
|Moscow (DME)
|EK 129, EK 131, EK 133
|Dubai (DXB)
|Russia
|St. Petersburg (LED)
|EK 175
|Dubai (DXB)
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah (JED)
|EK 801, EK 803, EK 805
|Dubai (DXB)
|Saudi Arabia
|Medina (MED)
|EK 809
|Dubai (DXB)
|Saudi Arabia
|Riyadh (RUH)
|EK 817, EK 819
|Dubai (DXB)
|Seychelles
|Seychelles (SEZ)
|EK 705
|Dubai (DXB)
|Singapore
|Singapore (SIN)
|EK 314
|Dubai (DXB)
|South Africa
|Cape Town (CPT)
|EK 770
|Dubai (DXB)
|South Africa
|Johannesburg (JNB)
|EK 765, EK 767
|Dubai (DXB)
|Spain
|Barcelona (BCN)
|EK 255
|Dubai (DXB)
|Spain
|Madrid (MAD)
|EK 141, EK 143
|Dubai (DXB)
|Sri Lanka
|Colombo (CMB)
|EK 650, EK 654
|Dubai (DXB)
|Sweden
|Stockholm (ARN)
|EK 157
|Dubai (DXB)
|Switzerland
|Geneva (GVA)
|EK 083
|Dubai (DXB)
|Switzerland
|Z�rich (ZRH)
|EK 085
|Dubai (DXB)
|Taiwan China
|Taipei (TPE)
|EK 366
|Dubai (DXB)
|Thailand
|Bangkok (BKK)
|EK 370, EK 372, EK 384
|Dubai (DXB)
|Thailand
|Phuket (HKT)
|EK 378
|Dubai (DXB)
|Tunisia
|Tunis (TUN)
|EK 747
|Dubai (DXB)
|T�rkiye
|Istanbul (IST)
|EK 121, EK 123
|Dubai (DXB)
|United Kingdom
|Birmingham (BHX)
|EK 039
|Dubai (DXB)
|United Kingdom
|Edinburgh (EDI)
|EK 023
|Dubai (DXB)
|United Kingdom
|Glasgow (GLA)
|EK 027
|Dubai (DXB)
|United Kingdom
|London Gatwick (LGW)
|EK 009, EK 069
|Dubai (DXB)
|United Kingdom
|London Heathrow (LHR)
|EK 001, EK 003, EK 005, EK 007, EK 029, EK 031
|Dubai (DXB)
|United Kingdom
|London Stansted (STN)
|EK 067
|Dubai (DXB)
|United Kingdom
|Manchester (MAN)
|EK 019, EK 021
|Dubai (DXB)
|United Kingdom
|Newcastle (NCL)
|EK 035
|Dubai (DXB)
|United States
|Boston (BOS)
|EK 237
|Dubai (DXB)
|United States
|Chicago (ORD)
|EK 235
|Dubai (DXB)
|United States
|Dallas (DFW)
|EK 221
|Dubai (DXB)
|United States
|New York (JFK)
|EK 203, EK 205
|Dubai (DXB)
|United States
|Newark (EWR)
|EK 209
|Dubai (DXB)
|United States
|San Francisco (SFO)
|EK 225
|Dubai (DXB)
|United States
|Seattle (SEA)
|EK 229
|Dubai (DXB)
|Vietnam
|Da Nang (DAD)
|EK 370
|Dubai (DXB)
|Vietnam
|Hanoi (HAN)
|EK 394
|Dubai (DXB)
|Vietnam
|Ho Chi Minh City (SGN)
|EK 392
|Dubai (DXB)
|Zambia
|Lusaka (LUN)
|EK 713
|Dubai (DXB)
|Zimbabwe
|Harare Airport (HRE)
|EK 713
Only travel to the airport with a confirmed booking or if directly notified by Emirates.
Transit passengers in Dubai are accepted only if the connecting flight is operating.
Check emails and website for flight status, schedule changes, or cancellations.
Options for affected passengers (Feb 28 – Mar 31 bookings):
Rebook: Flights may be rescheduled to travel on or before 30 April. Contact Emirates directly or your travel agent.
Refund: Request refunds via Emirates refund form or through your travel agent.
City check‑in points across Dubai remain temporarily closed. Emirates continues to monitor the situation, prioritising the safety and security of passengers and crew.
Etihad Airways has released its updated flight schedule covering flights until March 15. Passengers with existing bookings will be accommodated on available flights promptly, and tickets can be booked via the airline’s website.
Guests are advised to verify their bookings and check the flight status before travelling to the airport to avoid any delays or confusion.
Only travel to the airport if holding a confirmed booking or contacted directly by Etihad.
Check flight status and manage bookings online before travelling.
Tickets issued on or before 28 February with travel dates up to 21 March can be rebooked free of charge on flights until 15 May.
Refunds for flights until 21 March can be requested online or via travel agents.
Scam alert: Etihad warned passengers about fake accounts offering fraudulent refunds. The airline never requests passwords, payment details, or sensitive information via social media.
High call volumes may delay response times. Safety remains the airline’s top priority.
Flydubai has resumed operations with a reduced schedule. Passengers booked between February 28 and March 31 may rebook an alternative flight within 30 days at no extra charge.
Guidance:
Only travel to the airport if confirmed or rebooked.
Flight durations and transit times may be longer due to temporary rerouting.
Book or manage flights via website, mobile app, Contact Centre (+971 600 54 44 45), Flydubai Travel Shops, or travel agents.
The Contact Centre is experiencing high call volumes. Passengers are urged to monitor official channels and keep contact details updated.
Air Arabia has resumed flights from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah, subject to approvals. Destinations include:
Europe: Vienna, Milan-Bergamo, Athens, Istanbul, Trabzon
Middle East and Africa: Amman, Dammam, Riyadh, Addis Ababa, Nairobi, Entebbe
Asia: Bangladesh (Dhaka, Chittagong), India (major cities), Pakistan (major cities), Nepal (Kathmandu), Sri Lanka (Colombo), Thailand (Bangkok), Kazakhstan (Almaty)
One free date change within 30 days
Full credit voucher
Full refund to original payment method
Passengers are advised to update contact details and rely on official Air Arabia channels for updates. Safety remains the top priority.
Passengers are urged to monitor official airline channels, check flight status before heading to the airport, and keep their contact information up to date. While schedules remain limited, airlines are gradually restoring services, ensuring passenger safety, and providing flexible options to minimise travel disruptions during this period.