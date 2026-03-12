GOLD/FOREX
KLM cancels Dubai flights until March 28 amid Middle East tensions

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
File photo of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.
Agency

Dubai: Dutch carrier KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has cancelled all flights to Dubai until March 28 due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The airline said passengers booked on the affected services will be contacted and can either rebook their tickets free of charge or request a refund through the airline’s My Trip service.

“Due to ongoing unrest in the Middle East, KLM has decided to cancel all flights to Dubai up to and including March 28,” the airline said.

Safety considerations remain the main factor behind the decision.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is always our top priority,” KLM said, adding that it understands the impact the cancellations may have on travellers and is working to keep them informed.

Flights to other destinations in the region have also been affected. KLM confirmed that services to Riyadh and Dammam will not operate up to and including March 12.

“Due to ongoing unrest in the Middle East, KLM will also not be flying to Riyadh and Dammam up to and including Thursday, March 12. We are closely monitoring the situation,” the airline said.

The carrier said it remains in contact with authorities while monitoring developments across the region.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation and remain in contact with the relevant authorities. As soon as there is any new information regarding the resumption of flights, we will inform our passengers immediately,” the airline said.

KLM also said it remains available to assist with the repatriation of stranded travellers in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
