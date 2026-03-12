KLM halts Dubai services until March 28 while monitoring security situation
Dubai: Dutch carrier KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has cancelled all flights to Dubai until March 28 due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
The airline said passengers booked on the affected services will be contacted and can either rebook their tickets free of charge or request a refund through the airline’s My Trip service.
“Due to ongoing unrest in the Middle East, KLM has decided to cancel all flights to Dubai up to and including March 28,” the airline said.
Safety considerations remain the main factor behind the decision.
“The safety of our passengers and crew is always our top priority,” KLM said, adding that it understands the impact the cancellations may have on travellers and is working to keep them informed.
Flights to other destinations in the region have also been affected. KLM confirmed that services to Riyadh and Dammam will not operate up to and including March 12.
“Due to ongoing unrest in the Middle East, KLM will also not be flying to Riyadh and Dammam up to and including Thursday, March 12. We are closely monitoring the situation,” the airline said.
The carrier said it remains in contact with authorities while monitoring developments across the region.
“We continue to closely monitor the situation and remain in contact with the relevant authorities. As soon as there is any new information regarding the resumption of flights, we will inform our passengers immediately,” the airline said.
KLM also said it remains available to assist with the repatriation of stranded travellers in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.