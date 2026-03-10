GOLD/FOREX
British Airways cancels Dubai, Abu Dhabi flights amid Middle East tensions

Flights to Dubai suspended through Mar 28; Abu Dhabi flights halted until later this year

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
British Airways cuts Middle East flights; passengers warned against scams
British Airways cuts Middle East flights; passengers warned against scams

British Airways has temporarily reduced its Middle East flight schedule due to ongoing airspace instability in the region.

Flights to Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, and Tel Aviv are cancelled through March 28, while flights to and from Abu Dhabi are suspended until later this year.

The airline is closely monitoring the situation and offering affected passengers a range of options.

Limited seats remain on Muscat‑London flights

Limited seats remain on repatriation flights from Muscat to London Heathrow on March 11 and 12 for customers with existing bookings.

Flights beyond these dates will pause due to reduced demand but remain under continuous review.

Passengers urged to avoid scams

Passengers are advised to be alert to potential scams and only rely on official British Airways channels for updates – never click suspicious links or share personal or payment details.

