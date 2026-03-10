Flights to Dubai suspended through Mar 28; Abu Dhabi flights halted until later this year
British Airways has temporarily reduced its Middle East flight schedule due to ongoing airspace instability in the region.
Flights to Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, and Tel Aviv are cancelled through March 28, while flights to and from Abu Dhabi are suspended until later this year.
The airline is closely monitoring the situation and offering affected passengers a range of options.
Limited seats remain on repatriation flights from Muscat to London Heathrow on March 11 and 12 for customers with existing bookings.
Flights beyond these dates will pause due to reduced demand but remain under continuous review.
Passengers are advised to be alert to potential scams and only rely on official British Airways channels for updates – never click suspicious links or share personal or payment details.