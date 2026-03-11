Subsequent days brought a series of rebounds and pullbacks. Bullion climbed again above Dh620 by March 6 and hovered near Dh623 through March 7 and March 8. Another dip followed on March 9 when prices slipped to around Dh615 before recovering again the next day.

Gold traded near Dh636 per gram for 24K at the start of March before surging briefly to around Dh641 on March 2, one of the highest levels seen this year. The rally proved short-lived and prices retreated sharply in the following sessions, dropping to around Dh614 by March 3.

