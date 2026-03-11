GOLD/FOREX
IEA proposes record oil reserve release over Iran war: WSJ

Record oil reserve release proposed by IEA to curb price surge

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
The US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) is the world’s largest supply of emergency crude oil, with a storage capacity of 714 million barrels in four underground salt caverns along the Gulf Coast, as per the US Department of Energy.
DOE

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has proposed its largest ever release of oil reserves to counter soaring crude prices driven by the US-Israeli war with Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing officials familiar with the matter.

The release would exceed the 182 million barrels IEA member countries put on the market in 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the paper said.

The proposal was circulated at an emergency meeting of energy officials from the IEA's 32 member countries on Tuesday, with a decision expected Wednesday, according to the Journal.

