Oil tanker targeted off Oman coast, crew evacuated

Four injured as vessel flying Palau flag comes under attack near Khasab Port
Dubai: Oman’s Maritime Security Centre has announced that the oil tanker Skylight, sailing under the flag of the Republic of Palau, was targeted five nautical miles north of Khasab Port in Musandam Governorate.
All 20 crew members were evacuated, including 15 Indian nationals and five Iranian nationals, the centre said. Preliminary information indicates that four crew members sustained injuries of varying severity and were transferred for the necessary medical treatment.