GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Oman

Oil tanker targeted off Oman coast, crew evacuated

Four injured as vessel flying Palau flag comes under attack near Khasab Port

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Oman’s Maritime Security Centre confirmed four crew members injured. [Illustrative image. ]
Oman’s Maritime Security Centre confirmed four crew members injured. [Illustrative image. ]
Unsplash

Dubai: Oman’s Maritime Security Centre has announced that the oil tanker Skylight, sailing under the flag of the Republic of Palau, was targeted five nautical miles north of Khasab Port in Musandam Governorate.

All 20 crew members were evacuated, including 15 Indian nationals and five Iranian nationals, the centre said. Preliminary information indicates that four crew members sustained injuries of varying severity and were transferred for the necessary medical treatment.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
OmanIranUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

This handout photo released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)'s official website Sepanews on February 17, 2026, shows a rocket being fired from a boat during a military exercise by members of the IRGC and navy in the Strait of Hormuz.

Strait of Hormuz on edge: Oil shipments pause

3m read
The Nicos I.V. oil tanker (R), sailing under the flag of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, is seen alongside other tanker vessels in the port of Matanzas, Cuba, on February 17, 2026.

Rubio warns Cuba oil sanctions to be re-tightened

1m read
This photo posted on the X account of the US Department of Defense on February 15, 2026 shows what the Department of Defence says are US military forces preparing to interdict and board an oil tanker, the Veronica III, in the Indian Ocean.

US military boards oil tanker in Indian Ocean

2m read
A screengrab of the video circulating on social media showing the US military boarding the oil tanker Aquila II in Indian Ocean.

US military boards sanctioned oil tanker

2m read