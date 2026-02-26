GOLD/FOREX
Rubio warns oil sanctions to be re-tightened if Cuba violates 'spirit' of easing

US warns Cuba on oil import violations amid eased embargo

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
The Nicos I.V. oil tanker (R), sailing under the flag of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, is seen alongside other tanker vessels in the port of Matanzas, Cuba, on February 17, 2026.
AFP

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Wednesday that restrictions would be added back on Cuba's imports of Venezuelan oil if Havana violated the "spirit" of a recent easing of the US embargo.

Noting that oil imports would be allowed via Cuba's small private sector, Rubio told reporters in St Kitts and Nevis: "If we catch the private sector there playing games and diverting it, to the regime or to the military (controlled) company — if we find that they're moving that stuff around in ways that violate the spirit and the scope of these permissions, those licenses will be cancelled."

