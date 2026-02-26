Rubio warns oil sanctions to be re-tightened if Cuba violates 'spirit' of easing

US warns Cuba on oil import violations amid eased embargo
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Wednesday that restrictions would be added back on Cuba's imports of Venezuelan oil if Havana violated the "spirit" of a recent easing of the US embargo.
Noting that oil imports would be allowed via Cuba's small private sector, Rubio told reporters in St Kitts and Nevis: "If we catch the private sector there playing games and diverting it, to the regime or to the military (controlled) company — if we find that they're moving that stuff around in ways that violate the spirit and the scope of these permissions, those licenses will be cancelled."