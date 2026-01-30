GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 16°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Energy

US threatens tariffs on 'any country' selling oil to Cuba, a move that puts pressure on Mexico

Mexican President said her government had at least temporarily halt oil shipments to Cuba

Last updated:
AP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A billboard with images of Cuban national hero Jose Marti (R) and Venezuelan Simon Bolivar is seen at the entrance of the Cienfuegos oil refinery, 250 km southeast of Havana, on February 11, 2013.
A billboard with images of Cuban national hero Jose Marti (R) and Venezuelan Simon Bolivar is seen at the entrance of the Cienfuegos oil refinery, 250 km southeast of Havana, on February 11, 2013.
AFP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order that would impose a tariff on any goods from countries that sell or provide oil to Cuba, a move that puts pressure on Mexico.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said this week that her government had at least temporarily stopped oil shipments to Cuba, but said it was a “sovereign decision” not made under pressure from the United States.

Trump has been squeezing Mexico to distance itself from the Cuban government and increasingly isolate the island, which is already under strict economic sanctions from the US.

In the wake of the America's military operation to oust former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Trump has said the Cuban government is ready to fall.

Related Topics:
tag

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Washington.

Trump threatens Canada with 50% tariff on aircraft

1m read
US President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. One year into his second term, US President Donald Trump is shattering the post-World War II order as never before, leaving a world that may be unrecognisable once he is through.

Donald Trump: I’ve kept all my promises and much more

9m read
Trump says Cuba faces collapse after Venezuela crackdown

Trump says Cuba faces 'collapse' after Venezuela move

2m read
FILE - Oil platforms are visible through the haze near the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Galveston, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

First of 30 US oil lease sales draw $300 million

3m read