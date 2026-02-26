4 killed on US boat in deadly clash off Cuba's coast: Rescue mission or invasion? Trump team fumes

The boat entered Cuban territorial waters near Falcones Cay, Villa Clara Province
Cuban border guards killed four people on a Florida-registered speedboat.
Six others were injured and received medical care, while the Cuban vessel's commander was wounded when occupants allegedly fired first.
The White House is monitoring the incident closely, with Vice President JD Vance stating details remain scarce
Florida Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez labeled it a "massacre" and demanded a US investigation to check if victims were citizens or residents.
In a tense maritime confrontation, Cuban border forces fatally shot four individuals aboard a Florida-registered speedboat that breached Cuban waters off Falcones Cay in Villa Clara Province — roughly 100 miles from Florida — on Wednesday morning.
According to Cuba's Ministry of the Interior, guards approached the vessel for identification when someone onboard opened fire, injuring their boat's commander.
The troops returned fire, killing four and wounding six others, who were promptly evacuated for treatment, as per the New York Times.
US Vice President JD Vance, speaking at a White House event, confirmed the administration is "monitoring" the situation after a briefing from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is visiting Saint Kitts and Nevis.
"Hopefully it's not as bad as we fear it could be. But I can’t say more, because I just don’t know more," Vance said.
The victims' nationalities remain unknown.
Florida Rep. Carlos Gimenez (Republican), a Cuban-American, decried it as a "massacre" and urged US authorities to probe if any were citizens or legal residents, CNN reported.
Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Florida) is also tracking reports closely.
A US official cited by media indicated the boat may have been a civilian flotilla effort to extract relatives amid Cuba's turmoil.
This deadly encounter unfolds against soaring US-Cuba tensions, driven by Washington's blockade of oil shipments to the island, crippling its economy in its worst downturn in decades.
The measures, likened to a naval blockade since the 1962 Missile Crisis, have prompted Havana to brace for conflict, with officials warning of a "hurricane" ahead.
As the story develops Cuba's ministry is investigating.