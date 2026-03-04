GOLD/FOREX
Gulf Navigation confirms Fujairah oil storage and tanker operations running normally

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Gulf Navigation confirms Fujairah storage and tanker operations running normally.
Supplied

The company said petroleum products and crude oil storage facilities in Fujairah are operating at full capacity, providing storage, handling and logistics services according to approved plans while maintaining commitments to customers and strategic partners.

“Gulf Navigation Holding confirms that the Group’s operations continue as normal and without interruption, reflecting the resilience of its business model and the integration of its asset base,” the company said in a disclosure.

Operations at the firm’s Fujairah facilities remain active despite a recent security incident in the area.

Fujairah operations continue after drone incident

Authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah said they responded on Tuesday morning to a fire that broke out in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone after debris fell following the interception of a drone by air defence systems.

Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported and that the fire was quickly brought under control. Operations in the area resumed soon afterward.

The incident occurred one day before Gulf Navigation confirmed that its own operations in Fujairah remain unaffected. The company’s office and storage facilities are located roughly seven kilometres from the site where the fire occurred.

Authorities also urged the public to rely on official information sources and avoid spreading rumours or unverified claims during the current period of regional tensions.

Tanker fleet continues commercial voyages

The Dubai listed company said its fleet of vessels remains fully active, with oil and petrochemical tankers continuing their scheduled commercial operations.

“All vessels owned and managed by the Company, including oil and petrochemical tankers, are conducting their scheduled commercial operations without interruption,” the company said.

The firm added that vessel movements are monitored continuously through internal fleet management systems alongside third party Automatic Identification System tracking services.

“All Gulf Navigation vessels currently engaged in commercial voyages are operating outside internationally designated high risk areas and are transiting through commercially approved and safe maritime routes,” the company said.

No expected financial impact

Gulf Navigation said it does not currently expect the regional developments to materially affect its financial results.

“At this time, the Company does not anticipate any material adverse impact on its financial results as a result of the current developments,” the disclosure said.

The update came shortly after the Dubai Financial Market reopened on Wednesday following a two day closure linked to the ongoing regional situation.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
