Despite the dip, prices remain well above $5,000 an ounce and have recovered roughly half the losses triggered by a rapid selloff at the start of the month. Late January saw bullion surge to a record above $5,595 before speculative momentum overheated the rally and triggered a two session plunge of about 13%.

International bullion dropped as much as 0.8% Thursday after rising 1.2% in the previous session. Strong payroll growth and an unexpected decline in unemployment signalled continued resilience in the US labour market, encouraging traders to push their timeline for the next rate cut to July instead of June. Higher borrowing costs typically pressure gold because the metal does not generate interest income.

Price action during the past four weeks shows a volatile pattern marked by sharp rallies followed by rapid corrections. Mid January levels sat near Dh558 for 24K and Dh517 for 22K before climbing steadily through the month, accelerating late January when 24K surged beyond Dh639 and 22K touched Dh591.75. Early February opened with a steep retreat that briefly pulled 24K down toward Dh564 before values rebounded above Dh610 this week, highlighting a market driven by fast shifts in global sentiment and speculative positioning.

Silver fell as much as 3.2% Thursday after a sharp rally a day earlier, extending a period of unusually large price swings. The metal has dropped about one third from its January peak following volatile trading conditions that analysts describe as the most intense since 1980. Smaller market size and thinner liquidity typically amplify price movements in silver compared with gold.

