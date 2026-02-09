GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
YOUR MONEY
YOUR MONEY
Your Money /
Saving and Investment

Dubai 24-carat gold jumps Dh5.50 to Dh600 as global rates rally

International rates climb 1.5% as investors pile into safe-haven assets

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Shoppers browse gold jewellery at a Dubai market after prices rose Dh5.50 per gram in 24 hours, tracking gains in international bullion.
Shoppers browse gold jewellery at a Dubai market after prices rose Dh5.50 per gram in 24 hours, tracking gains in international bullion.
Bloomberg

Dubai: Gold buyers in Dubai woke up to a sharp rise in prices Monday morning, tracking a strong international surge as investors rushed towards safe-haven assets.

The price of 24-carat gold climbed to Dh603.75 per gram, up from Dh598.25 a day earlier. Meanwhile, 22-carat rose to Dh559.25, compared with Dh554.00 yesterday.

That means shoppers are now paying around Dh5.50 more per gram in just 24 hours for the purest form of the metal.

What’s driving the spike in the UAE?

The rise in Dubai mirrors strong moves in global bullion markets. International gold prices have remained elevated, trading above $5,000 per ounce and extending gains of around 1.5 per cent in recent trading.

Analysts point to a combination of factors underpinning the global rally: a softer US dollar, which makes gold cheaper for buyers using other currencies, and heightened investor interest in safe-haven assets amid economic uncertainty.

There is also anticipation of lower interest rates in the United States later this year, which typically makes gold more attractive because it does not pay interest but retains value.

In India, gold prices have also moved up sharply. Twenty-four-carat gold stood at around ₹158,840 per 10g, up from ₹156,600 yesterday. And 22-carat was about ₹145,600, compared with ₹143,550 previously.

For consumers and wedding buyers in India and the Gulf, these daily rises can add up quickly.

Uncertainty and safe havens

Beyond local markets, gold’s appeal has been buoyed by broader global trends. A weaker US dollar, geopolitical risks and expectations of slower economic growth have made gold an attractive option for investors seeking safety.

Some analysts even expect prices to stay high or climb further if uncertainty persists. Central banks and institutional investors continue to hold or increase gold positions as part of wider diversification strategies.

The bottom line: If international risk persists and the dollar remains soft, gold prices could stay elevated — a trend that affects jewellery purchases, investment decisions and household budgets alike.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE GoldDubai gold

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Shoppers browse gold jewellery at Dubai’s Gold Souk as prices jump following a global rally.

Dubai gold prices fall after record January rally

2m read
Dubai’s rally mirrors an extraordinary surge in global bullion markets.

Dubai gold prices jump again, pushing closer to Dh600

2m read
Gold jewellery on display at a Dubai souk as prices edged slightly higher in early trade, while rates in India fell sharply, offering relief to buyers.

Dubai gold prices edge up; India sees a drop

2m read
Why gold prices in Dubai are rising sharply this January?

Gold prices up Dh18 in 6 days. Should buyers wait?

3m read