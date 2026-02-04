Earlier in January, prices had been far more stable, beginning the month near Dh536.50 for 24-carat gold and gradually rising through the Dh550 to Dh570 range. Momentum accelerated mid-month, pushing prices past Dh600 before the rally peaked sharply toward the end of January. That surge proved unsustainable, leading to a rapid unwind that spilled into early February before buyers returned.

The rebound comes after prices slipped to some of the lowest levels seen this month. At the start of February, 24-carat gold had dropped to Dh564.25 on February 2, after closing January near Dh589.50. The pullback followed an aggressive rally in late January, when prices surged to Dh639.25 on January 28 and Dh629.25 a day later, levels that triggered widespread profit-taking.

Global markets reflect a similar pattern. Gold rose for a second consecutive session, rebounding above $5,000 an ounce after suffering one of its steepest declines in more than a decade. Bullion gained as much as 2.1% in early trading, building on a rise of over 6% in the previous session, helped by a softer US dollar and a return of risk appetite across markets.

