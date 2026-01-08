Dubai gold prices cool after touching weekly highs

Dubai: Gold prices in Dubai edged lower on Thursday morning, tracking a mild pullback in global bullion as large institutional funds prepare to rebalance their commodity exposure. At 9.30 am, 24‑karat gold stood at Dh533.75 per gram compared with Dh536.25 on Wednesday, while 22‑karat eased to Dh494.25 from Dh496.50, leaving prices still elevated but shy of this week’s peaks.

Citigroup estimates that around $6.8 billion of gold futures could be sold in the process, with a similar amount in silver contracts, as funds tracking benchmarks such as the Bloomberg Commodity Index and the S&P GSCI cut back exposure. Silver, which fell 3.8% on Wednesday, looks particularly vulnerable given its recent volatility, with the bank suggesting sales could equate to roughly 12% of open interest on Comex.

On international markets, gold was trading close to $4,455 an ounce after slipping nearly 1% in the previous session. The pause comes ahead of annual rebalancing by major commodity indexes, a technical event that can trigger sizeable, short-lived selling as passive funds adjust holdings to match new weightings. Sales are expected to be larger than usual this year after powerful rallies in both gold and silver through 2025.

Over the opening days of 2026, local rates have moved in a tight but high range. The year began with 24‑karat at Dh520.25 and 22‑karat at Dh481.75 on January 1, before dipping slightly to Dh519.25 and Dh480.75 a day later. Prices held at Dh522 and Dh483.25 on January 3 and 4, then jumped to Dh536.25 and Dh496.50 on January 5 as global gold rallied. The uptrend extended on January 6, when 24‑karat reached Dh538.50 and 22‑karat Dh498.50, before easing to Dh536.25 and Dh496.50 on January 7 and now Dh533.75 and Dh494.25 on January 8. The pattern shows a market still near record territory, with recent moves reflecting global flows more than local jewellery demand.

Attention is also turning to the US macro picture. Traders await Friday’s December jobs report and other key data that will shape expectations for Federal Reserve policy in 2026. A softer labour print would add to bets on more interest‑rate cuts, a positive backdrop for non‑yielding assets such as gold and silver. Stronger data could delay easing, strengthen the dollar and cap near‑term upside.

Silver’s rise has been even more dramatic. The metal gained around 150 per cent in 2025, including a historic short squeeze in October that forced traders to cover bearish bets. Concerns that the US administration could eventually impose import tariffs on some flows helped keep significant supplies tied up in New York, tightening the market. By Wednesday’s close this week, silver had already advanced about 7.4 per cent before the latest pullback.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.