Dubai gold prices pause near highs after early January surge

Dubai: Gold prices in Dubai opened steady on Wednesday morning, trading just below recent peaks as global markets catch their breath ahead of key US economic numbers. At 9.10 am local time, 24-karat gold stood at Dh537.75 per gram and 22-karat at Dh498, keeping both varieties within easy reach of last week's record levels. (Check latest UAE gold prices here , alongside prices in Saudi Arabia , Oman , Qatar , Bahrain , Kuwait , and India .)

Geopolitical risks linger in the background. The US capture of Venezuela's president revived energy supply worries, given the country's vast oil reserves. China imposed export controls on Japan with military applications, escalating tensions between Asia's largest economies. The White House said President Trump won't rule out military action to acquire Greenland. Those developments keep safe-haven demand alive even as attention turns to economic indicators.

Spot gold steadied near $4,490 an ounce after three days of gains that lifted prices more than 4%. Traders shifted past geopolitical headlines toward US data due this week, including Friday's December jobs report. A weaker manufacturing gauge released Tuesday strengthened bets that the Federal Reserve will cut rates further after three reductions last year. Fed Governor Stephen Miran called for more than a full percentage point of easing in 2026, arguing that current policy restrains growth.

Local prices have stayed elevated through the first week of trading in 2026. The 24-karat rate started January at Dh520.25, dipped to Dh519.25 on January 2, held steady through January 3 and 4 at Dh522, then surged to Dh536.25 on January 5 alongside Dh496.50 for 22-karat. The following day saw 24-karat peak at Dh538.50 with 22-karat at Dh498.50 before settling back slightly to current levels. Buyers see a market locked in a tight range near all-time highs, with daily swings tied to overseas moves.

Central banks added around 45 tonnes in November alone, lifting year-to-date purchases near 300 tonnes by month-end. Tran highlights the strategic nature of that buying. "These figures suggest that gold accumulation is not opportunistic, but rather reflects a long-term strategy to diversify foreign-exchange reserves and reduce reliance on fiat currencies, amid an increasingly fragmented global financial order."

"Gold prices have risen for a third consecutive session and moved close to the $4,500/oz level during the Asian session, before retreating modestly," said Linh Tran, Market Analyst at XS.com. "This price action indicates that the broader uptrend remains intact, supported by macroeconomic and geopolitical fundamentals." She notes US data points to slowing growth without deep weakness, with manufacturing contracting but services expanding.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.