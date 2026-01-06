Dubai gold jumps Dh18 a gram this month as global risks lift prices

The move caps a steady climb through the first days of January. Prices pushed higher from just above Dh520 at the start of the month, crossed Dh522 by January 3 and 4, rose again past Dh536 on January 5, before reaching current levels on January 6. The pace of gains has reinforced gold’s appeal for buyers seeking protection against global uncertainty.

By 9.30 am on Tuesday, the 24-carat price stood at Dh538.25 per gram, while 22-carat gold was trading at Dh498.25. At the beginning of the month, 24-carat gold was priced near Dh520, with 22-carat at about Dh481.74, marking a gain of roughly Dh18 per gram for higher-purity gold in less than a week.

Prices have moved quickly at the start of the year, driven by global forces that remain fluid. With geopolitical risks still present and key economic data ahead, gold’s direction in the coming weeks is likely to be shaped as much by headlines as by hard numbers.

In the near term, however, some analysts warn of technical pressures. A broad rebalancing of commodity indexes could weigh on prices if passive funds are forced to sell futures contracts to reflect new weightings. That process is expected to begin later this week and could add volatility after gold’s record-breaking run.

Bullion is currently trading about $100 below the all-time high of $4,549.92 reached on December 26. Some major banks continue to see room for further gains, particularly if the Fed cuts rates again and political changes reshape the US central bank’s leadership. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said last month that its base case points to gold rising toward $4,900 an ounce, with risks tilted to the upside.

Markets are closely watching a series of US releases this week, led by the December jobs report due on Friday. The data is expected to shape expectations for the next move by the US Federal Reserve, which has already delivered three rate cuts.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.