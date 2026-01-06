Should you buy gold in 2026? Dubai retailers say demand will stay strong

After posting its strongest annual performance since 1979, gold enters the new year with momentum built on central bank buying, strong inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds and a supportive interest rate environment following three successive cuts by the US Federal Reserve. For retailers, however, the focus is less on predicting price levels and more on how buyers respond to elevated prices and shifting global conditions.

Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations of Malabar Gold & Diamonds echoed this sentiment. "Gold is expected to remain structurally strong through 2026, underpinned by its proven role as a hedge against inflation, currency volatility and geopolitical uncertainty," he said. "While short-term price fluctuations are inevitable, consumers are increasingly viewing gold through a long-term lens, recognising its historically upward trajectory and its continued potential for sustained growth."

He added that while price fluctuations are inevitable, the forces supporting gold have not changed. Global economic uncertainty and the role of gold in long-term asset allocation continue to provide a strong foundation for investor and consumer confidence, particularly in markets where jewellery buying is both financial and emotional.

