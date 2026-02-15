Demand holds steady while buyers focus on value, yields and trusted developers
Dubai: Property markets across the Gulf are seeing a noticeable shift in how buyers evaluate risk, value and long-term stability in 2026.
Transaction volumes remain strong by historical standards, particularly in Dubai, yet the mindset behind purchases has changed. The urgency that defined late 2024 and much of 2025 has given way to a slower, more analytical approach in which buyers are carefully assessing fundamentals before committing capital.
Developers and sales leaders say geopolitical uncertainty has played a role in sharpening decision-making, although it has not weakened demand itself. Buyers continue to view the UAE and the wider Gulf as stable environments for both living and long-term investment, but they are becoming more selective about what they buy, how they finance it and how resilient it will be in future cycles.
This shift marks a clear shift in market behaviour, reflecting both maturity and a growing focus on sustainability.
One of the clearest changes is the transition from speed-driven buying to deeper due diligence. Buyers who previously rushed to secure units are now spending more time comparing options and stress-testing long-term value.
Donna Lee-Elliott, Chief of Sales at OCTA Properties, said geopolitical headlines have not dampened confidence but have encouraged buyers to adopt a more structured approach.
“Geopolitical headlines have not removed demand, but they have sharpened decision-making,” she said, noting that buyers are prioritising prime locations, reputable developers and projects supported by strong community fundamentals.
Enquiry levels in Dubai remain resilient, reflecting continued confidence in economic stability, infrastructure development and regulatory transparency. However, purchasing behaviour is now more risk-managed, with buyers placing greater emphasis on escrow compliance, construction-linked payment plans and delivery certainty.
Enquiry levels in Dubai remain resilient, reflecting continued confidence in economic stability, infrastructure development and regulatory transparency. However, purchasing behaviour is now more risk-managed, with buyers placing greater emphasis on escrow compliance, construction-linked payment plans and delivery certainty.
The result is a market that continues to transact at healthy levels while showing a shift toward caution and scrutiny.
Across the Gulf, buyers are increasingly focusing on practical considerations that determine whether a property will remain attractive over time.
Ahmed Hashish, Head of Sales at HRE Development, said the biggest change is the growing emphasis on credibility and clarity.
“Buyers are still active, but they are more analytical,” he said. “They are asking deeper questions about delivery timelines, build quality, long-term community value and operating costs.”
Demand is therefore concentrating around projects that demonstrate clear value propositions, particularly in established communities and well-planned lifestyle developments. Properties perceived as speculative or heavily reliant on short-term price appreciation are seeing slower absorption and longer decision cycles.
This divergence is creating a more polarised market where strong projects continue to sell quickly while others face heavier negotiation.
Heightened global uncertainty typically pushes investors toward assets that feel stable and predictable, and that pattern is visible across Gulf real estate markets.
Ajay Rajendran, Founder and Chairman of Meraki Group, said buyers are gravitating toward established communities where demand is already proven through occupancy and resale activity.
“When global uncertainty increases, buyers usually move toward what feels safe and predictable,” he said, adding that smaller apartments in well-connected locations and well-priced townhouses remain particularly active.
This behaviour reflects a broader shift toward practicality, with buyers focusing on liveability, long-term comfort and sustainable service costs rather than speculative gains.
Such preferences are reshaping demand patterns, encouraging steady absorption in mature communities while slowing sales in crowded or oversupplied segments.
Another defining trend is the growing emphasis on income generation and long-term holding strategies.
Investors are increasingly assessing realistic rental yields, service charges and tenant demand before committing funds, reflecting a move away from short-term trading toward sustained cash flow.
“Buyers haven’t disappeared. They’ve just slowed down enough to think,” said Ammar Malhi, Chief Operating Officer at SmartCrowd, noting that investors are focusing more on steady income than short-term price gains.
Rental performance across Dubai remains strong, with many communities recording double-digit increases over the past two years, reinforcing the appeal of income-producing assets.
The gap between end users and investors has become more defined. End users are focused on livability, space and community quality, and remain particularly active in villa and townhouse communities where long-term stability is the priority.
Holding periods are also extending, while flipping activity has moderated as investors adopt longer time horizons.
A rising share of transactions is being driven by end-users rather than short-term investors, particularly in lifestyle-led developments.
Xu Ma, Founder and Chairman of Tomorrow World Properties, said owner-occupiers continue to dominate the market. “Buyers are increasingly taking their time and prioritising lifestyle and long-term fit over quick flips,” he said, noting that end-users account for more than 85% of transactions.
Demand is strongest for larger homes, wellness-focused communities and properties that offer immediate move-in readiness, reflecting the growing importance of quality of life considerations.
Dubai’s reputation as a safe, neutral haven continues to attract people and capital from around the world, especially when global uncertainties rise. This has fueled steady relocations, new resident inflows, and resilient investment, helping keep demand solid even as other markets waver. The combination of political stability, economic neutrality, and quality of life continues to be a powerful draw for both end-users and investors seeking a secure base.
Investors remain active but are focusing more heavily on delivery credibility, rental demand and long-term value retention.
The UAE’s neutral geopolitical positioning remains a major factor attracting both people and capital to the property market.
Relocation activity from Europe, South Asia and North America continues to rise, driven by the country’s stable regulatory environment, business-friendly policies and strong infrastructure.
For many buyers, property ownership is tied to broader decisions around residency, lifestyle and business continuity rather than purely financial returns.
This combination of stability and opportunity is helping sustain demand even during periods of global volatility.
Looking ahead, industry experts expect demand to remain resilient through the second half of the year, although increasingly concentrated around high-quality assets.
Prime residential developments, established communities and projects with strong rental potential are likely to maintain momentum, while speculative or undifferentiated supply may face longer decision cycles.
This reflects a maturing market, with buyers prioritising fundamentals and long-term value over rapid gains.