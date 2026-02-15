Developers and sales leaders say geopolitical uncertainty has played a role in sharpening decision-making, although it has not weakened demand itself. Buyers continue to view the UAE and the wider Gulf as stable environments for both living and long-term investment, but they are becoming more selective about what they buy, how they finance it and how resilient it will be in future cycles.

Transaction volumes remain strong by historical standards, particularly in Dubai, yet the mindset behind purchases has changed. The urgency that defined late 2024 and much of 2025 has given way to a slower, more analytical approach in which buyers are carefully assessing fundamentals before committing capital.

