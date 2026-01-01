Buying, renting or investing? What 2026 looks like for Dubai homes

“Our forecasts show average rents in the low season may decline by up to 5%, while high-season pricing is likely to remain broadly in line with recent years,” said Ilnara Muzafyarova, chief executive of Colife. She added that well-positioned assets, particularly in the luxury segment, tend to experience milder corrections than mid-market units.

After several years of sharp increases, vacancy rates are expected to rise modestly, introducing more seasonality into pricing. Colife forecasts Dubai’s average annual vacancy rate at around 12% in 2026, with significant variation across the year. Summer months, particularly July and September, are expected to see higher vacancy levels as business activity slows and temperatures peak, while October and November are likely to remain the tightest periods for supply.

Communities linked to major infrastructure projects are expected to outperform, particularly those connected to the upcoming Dubai Metro Blue Line. Areas such as Dubai Creek Harbour, Festival City and parts of Dubai Silicon Oasis and International City are already seeing renewed interest as buyers factor commute times, walkability and access to employment hubs more directly into pricing decisions.

“ In 2025, momentum drove decisions , but 2026 will be the year when buyers and investors operate with far more logic and discipline,” said Firas Al Msaddi, chief executive of fäm Properties. He noted that buyers are increasingly weighing the full equation rather than reacting to branding or short-term price moves.

Developers with a proven delivery record are likely to find demand holding up well, while projects lacking clear fundamentals may struggle to attract the same level of interest. Pricing, construction quality, realistic payment plans and long-term liveability are expected to carry more weight in decision-making than they did during the peak of the rally.

Between January and November 2025, Dubai recorded more than 197,000 property transactions worth Dh624.1 billion, already eclipsing previous annual records before the year closed. Much of that activity was fuelled by momentum, particularly in the off-plan segment, where payment plans and rapid price appreciation played a decisive role. At the same time, demand from families choosing to buy rather than rent added a layer of stability to established communities with schools, transport links and services.

Sales volumes surged through 2025, driven by global capital inflows, rising end-user demand and a steady expansion of the wider economy. But beneath the headline figures, behaviour has begun to shift. Buyers are asking more questions, scrutinising developers more closely and paying greater attention to connectivity, infrastructure and resale logic than to branding alone.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.