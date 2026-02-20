According to Zutobi’s 2026 Global Gas Prices Report, regular unleaded petrol shows Syria registering the largest drop, with prices falling from $9.27 per gallon in 2021 to $3.34 in 2026, a decline of nearly 64%. Iran followed with a 50% fall, while Japan recorded a drop of almost 23% over the same period.

"Trading volumes have been lighter, which has kept price action somewhat uneven, but the overall tone in oil markets remains cautiously bullish,” said Vijay Valecha, Chief Investment Officer at Century Financial. “Demand–supply fundamentals remain slightly bearish, but crude prices continue to find support from lingering geopolitical risk premium, with sustained tensions likely needed to keep prices firm."

"Beyond geopolitics, future supply expectations remain a crucial influence, particularly regarding the possibility that OPEC+ could increase output from April. The market is increasingly pricing in a shift where OPEC+ prioritizes market share, a move that could exacerbate the 2026 supply surplus projected by the IEA and could weigh on prices."

"A breakdown in these talks or any escalation in rhetoric or military activity in the region could fuel the geopolitical premium and push prices higher. Conversely, any signs of diplomatic progress could alleviate concerns over the supply from the region, potentially weighing on oil prices."

"Oil prices remained relatively volatile and continued to react to geopolitical developments, while caution remains high. The developments of the Geneva talks between the US and Iran will be closely monitored after a previous round of discussions in Oman. The outcome is expected to be a strong driver for the market in the near-term."

