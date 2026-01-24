GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 14°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Energy

UAE petrol, diesel prices for February 2026: Will fuel cost fall at the pump?

Global oil movements send early signals on February pump prices in the UAE

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE petrol, diesel prices for February 2026: Will fuel cost fall at the pump?
AFP

Dubai: Fuel prices in the UAE for February 2026 will be announced soon. After petrol and diesel became cheaper in January, global oil prices have started rising again late in the month. This shift could influence what motorists pay at the pump.

Where fuel prices are at now

UAE petrol and diesel prices are reviewed every month by the Fuel Price Committee and are based on average global oil prices and refined fuel costs from the previous period. When oil rises, pump prices usually follow. When oil falls, local prices often come down too.

Historical data shows fuel prices climbed through mid-2025, peaked around October, eased into December, and then fell sharply in January. Over the past year, UAE motorists have seen several increases and cuts, showing how quickly shifts in global oil prices can show up at the pump.

What’s happening in oil markets

Global oil prices have picked up since early January. Brent crude has been trading roughly between $63 and $66 a barrel, while US oil prices have moved closer to $59 to $61.

The recent rise has been driven mainly by:

  • renewed tensions in the Middle East,

  • uncertainty around oil flows from countries like Venezuela,

  • and temporary production issues in parts of the global oil system.

At the same time, new data shows oil stockpiles, especially in the US, are growing. That signals there is still plenty of oil available worldwide, which limits how fast or how far prices can rise.

What February prices may look like

Oil is now trading higher than it was when January prices were set. This makes a small increase in February more likely than another price cut.

Prices are not showing signs of a sharp surge. Global supplies remain comfortable, and recent inventory data suggests the world is not short of oil. Because of that, any increase at the UAE pump is expected to be limited rather than dramatic.

Diesel could remain firmer than petrol, as recent data shows global diesel supplies are tighter than petrol. A second straight drop in prices looks less likely unless oil weakens again before the pricing window closes.

What this means for UAE motorists

  • February fuel prices are more likely to edge up slightly than fall again.

  • Big jumps are not expected under current market conditions.

  • Prices could still stay close to January levels if oil stops rising.

Fuel price forecasts are based on current market trends, available data, and global oil movements. Actual UAE petrol and diesel prices are set by the UAE Fuel Price Committee and may differ depending on how international oil markets move before the official announcement.

The official fuel rates for February are expected to be announced on January 31, when the Fuel Price Committee releases the new price list.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
YourMoney-Saving-InvestmentFuel prices

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Saudi Arabia, Russia back production pause while impact of Venezuela events stay unclear.

Will Venezuela crisis push up UAE petrol prices?

5m read
The ceiling for local petrol prices will be set at June’s levels, or 2.18 riyals (58 cents) per liter of 91 octane.

What UAE fuel prices could look like in 2026?

3m read
The UAE’s Fuel Price Committee revises retail diesel and petrol prices at the end of every month to align with global rates.

UAE petrol, diesel prices for January 2026 announced

1m read
Across the Gulf, most countries have moved towards liberalising fuel prices, allowing them to fluctuate in line with global oil markets.

Gulf country sets fuel prices for first quarter of 2026

1m read