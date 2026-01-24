Dubai: Fuel prices in the UAE for February 2026 will be announced soon. After petrol and diesel became cheaper in January, global oil prices have started rising again late in the month. This shift could influence what motorists pay at the pump.

Historical data shows fuel prices climbed through mid-2025, peaked around October, eased into December, and then fell sharply in January. Over the past year, UAE motorists have seen several increases and cuts, showing how quickly shifts in global oil prices can show up at the pump.

UAE petrol and diesel prices are reviewed every month by the Fuel Price Committee and are based on average global oil prices and refined fuel costs from the previous period. When oil rises, pump prices usually follow. When oil falls, local prices often come down too.

In January 2026, the UAE cut fuel prices across all grades: Super 98 is Dh2.53 per litre, Special 95 is Dh2.42, E-Plus 91 is Dh2.34, and diesel is Dh2.55. This was a noticeable drop from December, giving drivers some relief at the start of the year.

At the same time, new data shows oil stockpiles, especially in the US, are growing. That signals there is still plenty of oil available worldwide, which limits how fast or how far prices can rise.

Global oil prices have picked up since early January. Brent crude has been trading roughly between $63 and $66 a barrel, while US oil prices have moved closer to $59 to $61.

Diesel could remain firmer than petrol, as recent data shows global diesel supplies are tighter than petrol. A second straight drop in prices looks less likely unless oil weakens again before the pricing window closes.

Prices are not showing signs of a sharp surge. Global supplies remain comfortable, and recent inventory data suggests the world is not short of oil. Because of that, any increase at the UAE pump is expected to be limited rather than dramatic.

Oil is now trading higher than it was when January prices were set. This makes a small increase in February more likely than another price cut.

The official fuel rates for February are expected to be announced on January 31, when the Fuel Price Committee releases the new price list.

Fuel price forecasts are based on current market trends, available data, and global oil movements. Actual UAE petrol and diesel prices are set by the UAE Fuel Price Committee and may differ depending on how international oil markets move before the official announcement.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.