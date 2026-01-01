Will petrol get cheaper in 2026? What UAE drivers should expect

“Global crude oil benchmarks have seen drastic price declines this year, largely driven by rising supply from OPEC+ and fears of an oversupplied market in 2026,” Valecha said. “Just looking at these factors alone paints a weak picture for oil prices going forward. With global oil prices in a downtrend, petrol prices for end users could come down in 2026.”

Fuel prices fluctuated sharply through 2025 before easing into the new year. Super 98 started the year above Dh2.70 per litre, climbed as high as Dh2.77 in October, and then fell to Dh2.53 in January 2026. Special 95 followed a similar path, moving between Dh2.63 at its peak and Dh2.42 at the start of this year. EPlus 91 dropped to Dh2.34 in January after spending much of the year above Dh2.50, while diesel eased to Dh2.55 from highs close to Dh2.85 late last year.

On paper, the case looks convincing. Global oil prices are heading for their steepest annual decline since 2020, weighed down by swelling supply and slower demand growth. Brent crude is down about 18% this year, while US benchmark WTI has fallen nearly 19%, according to Bloomberg data. Forecasts from the International Energy Agency point to a widening surplus through 2026, with supply growth continuing to outpace demand.

Using current market levels and historical behaviour, Valecha estimates Special 95 could trade between Dh2.45 and Dh2.68 per litre next year, while Super 98 may range from Dh2.57 to Dh2.79. He stressed that these are indicative ranges, not forecasts, and that fuel prices in Dubai and WTI “do not move in lockstep.”

“Projections indicate a surplus, with supply growth of about 2.4 million barrels per day far exceeding demand growth of roughly 0.86 million barrels per day,” Pavel said. “That keeps the medium-term trend bearish. If Brent averages around $55 a barrel in 2026, as some forecasts suggest, petrol prices in the UAE could decline.”

