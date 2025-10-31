UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for November 2025 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your vehicle next month
Dubai: The UAE fuel price committee on Friday announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of November 2025.
Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.63 a litre, compared to Dh2.77 a litre in October, while Special 95 will cost Dh2.51 a litre, compared to Dh2.66 a litre the previous month.
E-Plus category petrol will be available for Dh2.44 a litre, compared to Dh2.58 a litre in November, while diesel will now cost Dh2.67 a litre, compared to D2.71 a litre the previous month.
