GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Energy

UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for November 2025 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your vehicle next month

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
The UAE’s Fuel Price Committee revises retail diesel and petrol prices at the end of every month to align with global rates.
The UAE’s Fuel Price Committee revises retail diesel and petrol prices at the end of every month to align with global rates.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE fuel price committee on Friday announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of November 2025.

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.63 a litre, compared to Dh2.77 a litre in October, while Special 95 will cost Dh2.51 a litre, compared to Dh2.66 a litre the previous month.

E-Plus category petrol will be available for Dh2.44 a litre, compared to Dh2.58 a litre in November, while diesel will now cost Dh2.67 a litre, compared to D2.71 a litre the previous month.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Since the country deregulated fuel prices in 2015, monthly adjustments have followed global oil trends.

UAE petrol prices for November out today: Up or down?

2m read
A petrol pump in the Philippines: staying fuelled has never been costlier in the Asian country. The coming week will remind drivers and transport operators alike to ready their wallets for the pinch ahead. ​

Philippines: Big oil price hikes set

2m read
The Fuel Price Committee revises UAE petrol prices at the end of every month to align with global rates.

UAE petrol, diesel prices for October 2025 announced

1m read
UAE fuel prices to rise in October 2025: Know why

UAE fuel prices to rise in October 2025: Know why

1m read