UAE petrol, diesel prices for December 2025 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your vehicle next month
Dubai: The UAE fuel price committee on Sunday announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of December 2025.
Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.70 a litre, compared to Dh2.63 a litre in November, while Special 95 will cost Dh2.58 a litre, compared to Dh2.51 a litre the previous month.
E-Plus category petrol will be available for Dh2.51 a litre, compared to Dh2.44 a litre in November, while diesel will now cost Dh2.85 a litre, compared to Dh2.67 a litre the previous month.
