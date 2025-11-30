GOLD/FOREX
UAE petrol, diesel prices for December 2025 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your vehicle next month

The UAE’s Fuel Price Committee revises retail diesel and petrol prices at the end of every month to align with global rates.
Gulf News archves

Dubai: The UAE fuel price committee on Sunday announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of December 2025.

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.70 a litre, compared to Dh2.63 a litre in November, while Special 95 will cost Dh2.58 a litre, compared to Dh2.51 a litre the previous month.

E-Plus category petrol will be available for Dh2.51 a litre, compared to Dh2.44 a litre in November, while diesel will now cost Dh2.85 a litre, compared to Dh2.67 a litre the previous month.

