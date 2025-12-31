GOLD/FOREX
UAE petrol, diesel prices for January 2026 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your vehicle next month

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
The UAE’s Fuel Price Committee revises retail diesel and petrol prices at the end of every month to align with global rates.
Dubai: The UAE fuel price committee on Wednesday announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of January 2026.

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.53 a litre, compared to Dh2.70 a litre in December, while Special 95 will cost Dh2.42 a litre, compared to Dh2.58 a litre the previous month.

E-Plus category petrol will be available for Dh2.34 a litre, compared to Dh2.51 a litre in December, while diesel will now cost Dh2.55 a litre, compared to Dh2.85 a litre the previous month.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
