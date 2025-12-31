UAE petrol, diesel prices for January 2026 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your vehicle next month
Dubai: The UAE fuel price committee on Wednesday announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of January 2026.
Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.53 a litre, compared to Dh2.70 a litre in December, while Special 95 will cost Dh2.42 a litre, compared to Dh2.58 a litre the previous month.
E-Plus category petrol will be available for Dh2.34 a litre, compared to Dh2.51 a litre in December, while diesel will now cost Dh2.55 a litre, compared to Dh2.85 a litre the previous month.
