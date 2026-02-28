UAE announces petrol and diesel prices for March 2026

New rates take effect from Sunday, reflecting global market trends
Dubai: The UAE Fuel Price Committee on Saturday announced the retail prices for petrol and diesel for March 2026.
Under the new rates, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.59 per litre, upfrom Dh2.45 in February, while Special 95 petrol is priced at Dh2.48 per litre, compared to Dh2.33 last month.
E-Plus petrol will sell for Dh2.40 per litre, up from Dh2.26 in February. Diesel prices have also risen slightly, with the fuel now costing Dh2.72 per litre, compared to Dh2.52 previously.
The new prices will take effect from March 1, 2026.
The UAE Fuel Price Committee reviews and adjusts retail petrol and diesel prices at the end of each month to reflect changes in global fuel markets.