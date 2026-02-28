UAE announces petrol and diesel prices for March 2026

E-Plus petrol will sell for Dh2.40 per litre, up from Dh2.26 in February. Diesel prices have also risen slightly, with the fuel now costing Dh2.72 per litre, compared to Dh2.52 previously.

Under the new rates, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.59 per litre, upfrom Dh2.45 in February, while Special 95 petrol is priced at Dh2.48 per litre, compared to Dh2.33 last month.

The UAE Fuel Price Committee reviews and adjusts retail petrol and diesel prices at the end of each month to reflect changes in global fuel markets.

