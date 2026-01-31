UAE petrol, diesel prices for February out today: Fuel costs to increase?

Global oil movements send early signals on February pump prices in the UAE
Dubai: Fuel prices in the UAE for February 2026 will be announced today. After petrol and diesel became cheaper in January, global oil prices have started rising again late in the month. This shift could influence what motorists pay at the pump.
In January 2026, the UAE cut fuel prices across all grades: Super 98 is Dh2.53 per litre, Special 95 is Dh2.42, E-Plus 91 is Dh2.34, and diesel is Dh2.55. This was a noticeable drop from December, giving drivers some relief at the start of the year.
UAE petrol and diesel prices are reviewed every month by the Fuel Price Committee and are based on average global oil prices and refined fuel costs from the previous period. When oil rises, pump prices usually follow. When oil falls, local prices often come down too.
Historical data shows fuel prices climbed through mid-2025, peaked around October, eased into December, and then fell sharply by the end of the year. Over the past year, UAE motorists have seen several increases and cuts, showing how quickly shifts in global oil prices can show up at the pump.
Global oil prices have firmed since early January. Brent crude has been trading in the range of about $63 to $66 a barrel, while US crude has moved closer to $59 to $61. In recent days, however, oil markets have become more volatile, with prices recording their strongest monthly gains in years amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Brent crude climbed nearly 15 per cent in January, marking its largest monthly increase since January 2022, as markets priced in a rising risk premium linked to tensions between the United States and Iran.
Prices initially surged after US President Donald Trump warned Iran that time was running out to reach a nuclear agreement, raising fears of possible military action and supply disruptions in the region. While oil prices later eased from multi-month highs after immediate concerns over a strike or a closure of the Strait of Hormuz did not materialise, crude benchmarks remain well above levels seen earlier in the month.
At the same time, data shows that oil stockpiles — particularly in the United States — are increasing. This suggests global supply remains ample, helping to cap how quickly or how far prices can rise.
Oil is now trading higher than it was when January prices were set. This makes a small increase in February more likely than another price cut.
Prices are not showing signs of a sharp surge. Global supplies remain comfortable, and recent inventory data suggests the world is not short of oil. Because of that, any increase at the UAE pump is expected to be limited rather than dramatic.
Diesel could remain firmer than petrol, as recent data shows global diesel supplies are tighter than petrol. A second straight drop in prices looks less likely unless oil weakens again before the pricing window closes.
Given recent movements in global oil markets, February fuel prices are now more likely to edge up slightly or remain close to January levels, rather than fall again. While sharp increases are not expected under current conditions, the recent rise in crude prices reduces the likelihood of a meaningful drop at the pump.
Analysts note that much of the recent strength in oil prices reflects a geopolitical risk premium, rather than an actual disruption to supply. If tensions ease or diplomatic efforts resume, oil prices could stabilise or retreat, limiting the impact on retail fuel prices. However, sustained firmness in crude benchmarks during the pricing review period would make a price cut less likely.
Ultimately, the final outcome will depend on the average oil price levels recorded during the review period, rather than short-term market swings.
Fuel price forecasts are based on prevailing market trends, available data and global oil movements. Actual UAE petrol and diesel prices are set by the UAE Fuel Price Committee and may differ depending on how international oil markets move ahead of the official announcement.
The official fuel rates for February are expected to be announced on January 31, when the Fuel Price Committee releases the new price list.
