Dubai: Kuwait will maintain fixed fuel prices through the first quarter of 2026, with premium petrol priced at 85 fils per litre, regular petrol at 105 fils, and diesel and kerosene each set at 115 fils, according to a senior oil source cited by Al Anba.
The source said the state committee tasked with reviewing subsidy mechanisms has also set the price of Ultra (98-octane) petrol at 200 fils per litre, confirming that prices will remain unchanged from January 1 to March 31, 2026.
Across the Gulf, most countries have moved towards liberalising fuel prices, allowing them to fluctuate in line with global oil markets. Under these mechanisms, petrol prices are typically reviewed and announced at the end of each month.
Fuel prices in the UAE for January 2026 will be announced in the coming days. Global oil markets have moved slightly higher at the end of December, and this could influence what drivers pay in the new month.
Super 98 rose from Dh2.63 to Dh2.70 in December, up about 2.7 per cent from last month; Special 95 increased from Dh2.51 to Dh2.58, up roughly 2.8 per cent; E-Plus 91 moved from Dh2.44 to Dh2.51, up around 2.9 per cent; and diesel climbed from Dh2.67 to Dh2.85, rising about 6.7 per cent.
Prices ticked up from November to December as oil became slightly more expensive and supply risks built toward year-end. Across 2025, UAE fuel prices tracked global market movements, climbing the most around mid-year, easing in the following months, and settling again by December.
