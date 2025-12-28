GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Energy

Kuwait sets fuel prices for first quarter of 2026

Fuel prices in the UAE for January 2026 will be announced in the coming days

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Across the Gulf, most countries have moved towards liberalising fuel prices, allowing them to fluctuate in line with global oil markets.
Across the Gulf, most countries have moved towards liberalising fuel prices, allowing them to fluctuate in line with global oil markets.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai: Kuwait will maintain fixed fuel prices through the first quarter of 2026, with premium petrol priced at 85 fils per litre, regular petrol at 105 fils, and diesel and kerosene each set at 115 fils, according to a senior oil source cited by Al Anba.

The source said the state committee tasked with reviewing subsidy mechanisms has also set the price of Ultra (98-octane) petrol at 200 fils per litre, confirming that prices will remain unchanged from January 1 to March 31, 2026.

Across the Gulf, most countries have moved towards liberalising fuel prices, allowing them to fluctuate in line with global oil markets. Under these mechanisms, petrol prices are typically reviewed and announced at the end of each month.

Fuel prices in the UAE for January 2026 will be announced in the coming days. Global oil markets have moved slightly higher at the end of December, and this could influence what drivers pay in the new month.

Super 98 rose from Dh2.63 to Dh2.70 in December, up about 2.7 per cent from last month; Special 95 increased from Dh2.51 to Dh2.58, up roughly 2.8 per cent; E-Plus 91 moved from Dh2.44 to Dh2.51, up around 2.9 per cent; and diesel climbed from Dh2.67 to Dh2.85, rising about 6.7 per cent.

Prices ticked up from November to December as oil became slightly more expensive and supply risks built toward year-end. Across 2025, UAE fuel prices tracked global market movements, climbing the most around mid-year, easing in the following months, and settling again by December.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
KuwaitFuel prices

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE petrol, diesel prices to fall in January 2026?

UAE petrol, diesel prices to fall in January 2026?

2m read
Picture used for illustrative purposes.

How to buy a Salik tag in Dubai and avoid fines

3m read
The UAE’s Fuel Price Committee revises retail diesel and petrol prices at the end of every month to align with global rates.

UAE petrol, diesel prices for December 2025 announced

1m read
Since the country deregulated fuel prices in 2015, monthly adjustments have followed global oil trends.

UAE petrol prices for November out today: Up or down?

2m read