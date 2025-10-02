Dubai: Buying property worth Dh2 million in Dubai qualifies you for a 10-year Golden Visa. But it’s not just about meeting the threshold — it’s about finding the best mix of value, returns, and long-term growth.

Key takeaway? For Dh2 million, investors can secure not just Dubai property, but a Golden Visa. The smartest move lies in picking areas where returns and growth potential align with lifestyle needs — and the Bayut data shows plenty of options across the city.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.