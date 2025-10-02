GOLD/FOREX
Best 8 areas in Dubai to buy property and qualify for a Golden Visa

New Bayut data shows where investing Dh2 million boost Golden Visa eligibility, value

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Dubai: Buying property worth Dh2 million in Dubai qualifies you for a 10-year Golden Visa. But it’s not just about meeting the threshold — it’s about finding the best mix of value, returns, and long-term growth.

According to Bayut, here are the top spots investors should consider:

1. Dubai Marina

  • 1-bedroom in Marina Gate: Dh2.01 million, ROI 5.91%

  • 2-bedroom in Marina Diamonds & Sulafa Tower: Dh2.5 million, ROI up to 6.72%

  • Why invest? A perennial favourite offering rental appeal and waterfront living.

2. Business Bay

  • Executive Towers 2-bedroom: Dh2.59 million, ROI 5.43%

  • Damac Towers by Paramount 2-bed: Dh2.58 million, ROI 5.45%

  • Why invest? Central, dynamic, and always in demand for tenants and buyers.

3. Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

  • 3-bedroom from Dh2 million - Dh2.3 million

  • ROI ranging 6.29%–7.56%

  • Why invest? Spacious units, affordable pricing, and some of the highest rental yields.

4. JLT

  • 2-bedroom from Dh2 million–Dh2.05 million, ROI up to 6.75%

  • Why invest? A proven market with consistent returns and competitive pricing.

5. Downtown Dubai

  • 1-bedroom in Old Town or Opera District: Dh2.45 million–Dh2.49 million, ROI 5.5%

  • Why invest? Prestige-driven, central, and globally recognised.

6. Damac Hills 2

  • 4-bedroom villas/townhouses: Dh2.02 million, ROI 6.4%–6.5%

  • Why invest? Family-friendly and increasingly popular among long-term residents.

7. Rukan, Dubailand

  • 3-bedroom villa: Dh2.26 million, ROI 6.99%

  • Why invest? Affordable pricing with promising long-term growth potential.

8. Dubai South

  • Expo Golf Villas 3-bedroom: Dh2.67 million, ROI 4.77%

  • Why invest? Boosted by the massive Al Maktoum Airport expansion and Emaar’s track record.

Key takeaway? For Dh2 million, investors can secure not just Dubai property, but a Golden Visa. The smartest move lies in picking areas where returns and growth potential align with lifestyle needs — and the Bayut data shows plenty of options across the city.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
