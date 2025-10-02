New Bayut data shows where investing Dh2 million boost Golden Visa eligibility, value
Dubai: Buying property worth Dh2 million in Dubai qualifies you for a 10-year Golden Visa. But it’s not just about meeting the threshold — it’s about finding the best mix of value, returns, and long-term growth.
According to Bayut, here are the top spots investors should consider:
1-bedroom in Marina Gate: Dh2.01 million, ROI 5.91%
2-bedroom in Marina Diamonds & Sulafa Tower: Dh2.5 million, ROI up to 6.72%
Why invest? A perennial favourite offering rental appeal and waterfront living.
Executive Towers 2-bedroom: Dh2.59 million, ROI 5.43%
Damac Towers by Paramount 2-bed: Dh2.58 million, ROI 5.45%
Why invest? Central, dynamic, and always in demand for tenants and buyers.
3-bedroom from Dh2 million - Dh2.3 million
ROI ranging 6.29%–7.56%
Why invest? Spacious units, affordable pricing, and some of the highest rental yields.
2-bedroom from Dh2 million–Dh2.05 million, ROI up to 6.75%
Why invest? A proven market with consistent returns and competitive pricing.
1-bedroom in Old Town or Opera District: Dh2.45 million–Dh2.49 million, ROI 5.5%
Why invest? Prestige-driven, central, and globally recognised.
4-bedroom villas/townhouses: Dh2.02 million, ROI 6.4%–6.5%
Why invest? Family-friendly and increasingly popular among long-term residents.
3-bedroom villa: Dh2.26 million, ROI 6.99%
Why invest? Affordable pricing with promising long-term growth potential.
Expo Golf Villas 3-bedroom: Dh2.67 million, ROI 4.77%
Why invest? Boosted by the massive Al Maktoum Airport expansion and Emaar’s track record.
Key takeaway? For Dh2 million, investors can secure not just Dubai property, but a Golden Visa. The smartest move lies in picking areas where returns and growth potential align with lifestyle needs — and the Bayut data shows plenty of options across the city.
