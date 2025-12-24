For many UK buyers, the biggest adjustment comes with financing. UK purchasers are used to long tenures and relatively predictable repayment structures. In the UAE, mortgage tenures are typically shorter, with borrowing conditions that can make monthly repayments feel heavier, particularly for buyers stretching into higher-value areas.

From misunderstanding loan terms to underestimating transaction fees and relying on assumptions about “freehold”, many first-time UK buyers get tripped up by mechanics rather than price. Adam Price, CEO of Select Property, said the most common issue is not demand or interest, but entering the market without recalibrating how it works.

If you are using a mortgage, bank valuation and loan approval must be coordinated so the transfer appointment is not delayed. Expat loan-to-value rules and tenure conditions differ from UK norms, which is why pre-approval is often the practical starting point.

