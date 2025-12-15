AI set to transform Dubai real estate with smarter valuations and predictions

“AI is becoming one of the most dependable strategic tools in Dubai’s real estate landscape,” said Blagoje Antic, Chairman and CEO of DHG. “When AI is paired with the data we already track, such as infrastructure investment, mobility patterns, tourism behaviour, demographic shifts, and upcoming supply, we start to see market signals that previously took years to surface.” He noted this foresight helps pinpoint rising communities, fill product gaps and flag risks, enabling confident moves in a city that reinvents itself constantly.