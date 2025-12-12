Economies.com launches advanced Honeycomb AI Index for global market forecasting

New AI framework seeks to strengthen regional financial intelligence capabilities
Economies.com, a multilingual financial intelligence platform, has announced the launch of the Honeycomb Economies AI Index, a new predictive model that analyses relationships between macroeconomic indicators and market behaviour across gold, oil, foreign exchange, equities and emerging asset classes.
Founded by Sam Sader, Economies.com has grown over fifteen years into a data driven ecosystem that serves more than eight million monthly users in over twenty languages.
The Honeycomb Economies AI Index is built on a hexagonal neural framework that maps real time interactions between economic variables and investor sentiment. According to the company, early testing shows strong predictive performance across major global instruments, positioning the model as one of the region’s most advanced AI based financial indicators.
“Markets no longer move on headlines; they move on micro signals buried beneath them,” said Sam Sader, founder and chief executive officer of Economies. “The Index is designed to identify those signals and organise them into clearer patterns for users.”
Economies.com reports that its AI engine processes more than one hundred and twenty thousand economic indicators daily and produces over five hundred analysis reports that combine machine generated insights with human editorial oversight. The platform works with more than twenty regulated partners in the GCC, Europe and Australia, and maintains a user retention rate of sixty eight percent.
The company says that common investor questions whether related to market education, product comparisons or account types provide behavioural trends that help refine the Index. “Every question asked by a user becomes a data point,” Sader said. “When aggregated, these questions offer valuable insight into broader sentiment.”
The launch comes as governments across the Gulf expand investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure, with projections of significant AI driven economic growth by 2030. Economies.com says its goal is to support this momentum by providing institutional grade analytical tools alongside accessible financial information.
“Our focus is on transforming large volumes of data into meaningful intelligence,” Sader said. “Data is the raw material, but insight is the value.”
Economies.com is preparing additional AI features, including a forthcoming real time Arabic AI Sentiment Indicator designed to measure shifts in regional market psychology. The Honeycomb Index will continue to evolve through feedback loops that incorporate partner data and real time system updates.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox